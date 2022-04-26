ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QAnon Thinks Elon Musk Is Going to Let Them Back on Twitter

By Paul Blest
Vice
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Unraveling viral disinformation and explaining where it came from, the harm it's causing, and what we should do about it. The rest of the world is struggling to figure out what Elon Musk’s $44 billion purchase of Twitter means for the platform, but the far-right, election conspiracists, and QAnon believers are...

'Ivermectin' Trends on Twitter Because Its Fans Think Elon Musk Is Already in Charge

Following the news on Monday that enthusiastic shitposter Elon Musk has reached an agreement to buy Twitter, several pressing questions have emerged around Musk’s particular notions of free speech, and how those ideas will influence the moderation of a platform used by millions of people. In a bracing example of the excruciatingly dumb shit that’s about to happen here, fans of ivermectin—an ineffective faux COVID treatment—have been flooding the platform with testimonials about how great it is, with influential users declaring they were “testing” the platform’s new commitment to free speech. (Elon Musk does not yet own Twitter or currently have anything to do with its content moderation.) Between that, the general conversation about the drug, and the general conversation about how the platform bans the general conversation about the drug (it does not), the latter two of which have become a near-permanent feature on Twitter, the word “ivermectin” quickly began trending among U.S. users of the platform.
CNET

Twitter Said to Be Re-examining Elon Musk's $43B Takeover Bid

Twitter is re-examining Elon Musk's unsolicited offer to buy the company and take it private, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. The two sides are meeting Sunday to discuss Musk's proposal, the Journal reported, suggesting that the social media company might be receptive to Musk's offer. Earlier this month, Musk...
CBS LA

Twitter reportedly close to a deal with Elon Musk

Twitter's board is reportedly close to a deal with Elon Musk over the Tesla CEO's bid to buy the social platform and take it private.Reuters and the New York Times reported that the board could announce an agreement as soon as Monday accepting Musk's initial offer to buy Twitter at $54.20 a share, or about $43 billion. Twitter's board and Tesla CEO Elon Musk negotiated into the early hours of Monday over his bid to buy the social media platform, the Times reported.Musk revealed last week that he had lined up $46.5 billion in financing to buy...
Twitter bans ads contradicting science on climate change

Twitter said Friday that it will no longer allow advertisers on its site who deny the scientific consensus on climate change. Citing the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's (IPCC) latest report, the social media giant said that to better serve conversations about the issue, they would work to combat misinformation.
Elon Musk is buying Twitter. Soon the hard part starts

Tesla CEO Elon Musk stands to be the next owner of Twitter, having pledged roughly $44 billion to buy the social platform and take it private. Assuming that happens, next up on his agenda will be planning how to fulfill his promises to develop new Twitter features, open its algorithm to public inspection and defeat “spambots” on the service that mimic real users.He'll also need to have the company start “authenticating all humans,” as he described it in a statement quoted in the Monday press release announcing the acquisition. What exactly Musk meant by the phrase remains unclear.So does the...
