Emporia State baseball to host Oklahoma Baptist in Final home game

STILLWATER — After serving its one-year postseason ban, Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball roster is undergoing some changes.
Roster staples are departing — including star guard Isaac Likekele, who announced Tuesday he would enter the portal as a graduate transfer.
...
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Tuesday, April 26, Wichita State University’s (WSU) Shocker baseball team will play the Oklahoma State University (OSU) Cowboys at Riverfront Stadium, 275 S McLean Blvd. The Shockers are 13-27 overall so far this season. The Cowboys are 27-13. Their last matchup was on April 12. OSU won 8-5. For more […]
WICHITA Kan. (KNSW) – The Wichita State baseball team is in a slump, and after Tuesday’s loss to No. 8 Oklahoma State, the Shockers have dropped 10 straight games, the most in program history. Wichita State scored five runs in the third inning to play with a 5-3 lead against the Cowboys, before OSU scored […]
LINDSBORG, Kan. (AP) – Bethany College is investigating an allegation someone associated with its baseball program deliberately contaminated a water cooler used by its opponent this past weekend. Athletic director Laura Moreno confirmed the investigation Monday and declined further comment. Kansas Wesleyan University athletic director Steve Wilson said a KWU player or staff member discovered a foreign […]
Another Big 12 Men’s Golf Championship, another close battle between Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas, this time with a different team coming out on top. The championship, being contested at Whispering Pines Golf Club in Trinity, Texas, was shortened to 54 holes due to a significant rain delay Monday afternoon, and it took every one of them to crown a champion.
TOPEKA —Governor Laura Kelly hosted the NCAA Men's Basketball National Champions Kansas Jayhawks at the Statehouse Monday for a special celebration. The governor greeting the players and coaches and then read a proclamation designating April 25 as the "KU men's basketball national championship victory day." The official proclamation signed...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears basketball roster has taken a big hit on players entering the transfer portal or leaving the program in the last few weeks. There are only four players that remain on the roster that played in Missouri State’s NIT game at Oklahoma. Of the four, one is guard Isiaih Mosley who […]
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update April 26: Former Wichita State baseball player Tymber Lee confirmed Tuesday that he is part of a group that will represent WSU athletes as part of an NIL collective. The group includes another former WSU baseball player, Tyler Weber, and representatives from 6th Man Strategies - Matt Baty, Andy Frieze and Chrissy Robben.
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (KSNT) – Stanley Redwine will lead Team USA at the 2022 World Athletics Championships. “I am very excited to work with Team USA and serve our men’s athletes,” Redwine said. “It’s especially exciting that this is the first World Track & Field Championships on USA soil and I look forward to working with […]
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) collective is finally coming to Wichita, a move that Wichita State University (WSU) Shocker fans hope will start to attract higher-profile recruits to the school. Armchair Strategies, LLC is led by former WSU baseball players Tyler Weber (2005-07) and Tymber Lee (2000-02), along with former […]
Taison Chatman is the No. 46 player in the 2023 On3 Consensus. The Minneapolis (MN) Totino-Grace guard has basketball in his blood as his brother and dad played college basketball. “I am a little bit of everything,” Chatman told On3. “I can facilitate, shoot; whatever my coaches need me to...
Comments / 0