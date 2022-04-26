ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Get $3 Tacos At Some Local Spots During Charlotte Taco Week

By Randi Moultrie
kiss951.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you love Taco Tuesday? If so, then you are going to love Charlotte Taco Week even more! Charlotte is celebrating tacos for ten long days from April 22nd to May 1st, 2022 with the 4th annual CLT Taco Week. Eat some of the best tacos in the city at even...

kiss951.com

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Has Closed

A popular pizza restaurant has now closed for good.Unleashed Agency/Unsplash. Many pizza chains thrived during the COVID-19 shutdowns. With traditional restaurants closed and others charging an arm and a leg for delivery, pizza shops around the United States turned in some of their best numbers due to having a built-in delivery system already in place. However, that didn’t prove to be the case with all pizza restaurants, as some have not been able to fully weather the storm, and the culmination of the pandemic, food shortages, worker issues, and rising costs, have forced several to close up shop in recent months. That list of closed pizza restaurants now has a new entry.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Short-Lived Restaurant Closes, Blames Staff

Another restaurant in town has closed.Tim Mosshold/Unsplash. Sometimes favorable reviews are not enough to save a restaurant. B Gastrobar in Gilbert discovered this the hard way. The restaurant, which had been open for a year and a half, excelled in offering patrons an exceptional experience. It had a 4.9 (out of 5) rating on Facebook, with similar review numbers on Google and Yelp. However, despite the glowing reviews, the restaurant has now shut its doors for good.
GILBERT, AZ
Mashed

What Really Happens If A Restaurant On Restaurant: Impossible Closes

TV host Robert Irvine continues to be dedicated to his mission of helping struggling eateries make a comeback on his Food Network show "Restaurant: Impossible." It's not easy, though — Irvine and his team have to deal with lots of challenges along the way. For example, they need to come up with a foolproof plan in just two days that considers several factors, such as the restaurant's ambience, its staff members, and menu items (via Sphera).
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Restaurants
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
The Kitchn

The $4 Aldi Dessert I Bring to Every Party I’m Invited To

For the first time in two years, invitations to dinner with friends seem to outnumber the shows in my Netflix queue. I’m the first to admit that I’m a bit rusty when it comes to hosting these days, and I can only assume others are too. That’s why I am committed to contributing to the culinary portion of every celebration (no matter how small!). Lately, I’ve been offering to bring dessert because, well, I’m a big fan of baked goods and, also, I have a secret shortcut up my sleeve. One of my very favorite desserts is a store-bought treat that costs just $4. What is the secret sweet I’ve found? Aldi’s Dutch Apple Pie, of course!
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Dairy Queen Just Made Its Biggest Menu Change In Over 20 Years

Every once in a while, Dairy Queen tweaks its menu to fit the season or the times. Last year during spring, the fast food chain made a few changes to its menu, like bringing back the Dreamsicle Dipped Cone and rolling out frozen drinks like the Choco Hazelnut Chip Shake and the Mint Chip Shake, per Taste of Home. While these offerings gave customers some new options at the chain, the menu shakeup might not have felt groundbreaking.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Surprising Ingredient Nick Jonas Adds To Tuna Salad

Nick Jonas is a singer, actor, tequila entrepreneur, judge of NBC's "The Voice," and...tuna enthusiast. True Jonas Brothers fans may be aware of the many fan-produced videos about the music group on YouTube, where Nick Jonas' "tuna adventures" Instagram video from 2018 can be viewed for your enjoyment. In the video, he prepares a quick and comforting tuna salad recipe from his kitchen — and it's easy to understand why. Tuna salad may be one of the simplest recipes you can prepare for a fast lunch, healthy dinner, or light snack. It requires few utensils and ingredients and is also affordable and convenient, especially because you can use precooked canned tuna for your sandwich or wrap.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#Taco Tuesday#Sports Bar#Food Drink#Clt Taco Week#Facebook#Barley View#Burgers Barley#Time Out#Timeout Sc#
Thrillist

The Best Spicy Chicken Sandwiches in Fast Food Right Now

Welcome to The Fasties, Thrillist’s third-annual fast food awards! The awards feature more than a dozen categories celebrating all the best foods that came out of drive-thru windows over the past year—from the Best Coffee Nuggets to the Best Spicy Chicken Sandwich, and many more. Check out the full list of categories and winners.
RESTAURANTS
Kingsport Times-News

The top 25 donut shops in the U.S.

We asked, you answered. We surveyed Feast and Field readers for their favorite donut (err, doughnut?) shops, big and small. Here are some of your top picks across the U.S. — from coast to coast. With two locations in Atlanta (and one in Thailand!), Sublime Doughnuts is loved by...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Whataburger Just Dropped A New Spicy Chicken Biscuit

The fight over who has the best fast food chicken biscuit has almost reached the intensity of the fried chicken sandwich wars. According to Insider, one reviewer tried these offerings from McDonald's, Wendy's, and Chick-fil-A, and decided that the chicken biscuit from Chick-fil-A ranked supreme when it came down to taste, texture, and look. While the reviewer found Chick-fil-A's offering superior out of the offerings, It's a Southern Thing disagreed, ranking the chicken chain's biscuit as one of the lesser versions of the meal out there. Instead, the reviewer named Whataburger's chicken biscuit as the best item out there.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Tropical Smoothie Fans Will Be Happy About The Return Of Two Popular Flavors

Tropical Smoothie Cafe has struck gold with some of its beverages over the years. Every fan has a favorite: When customers want to indulge, they go for the Peanut Butter Cup or Mocha Madness smoothies, and when they want something with a nutritious punch, they grab a Detox Island Green. The chain has taken note of its customers' preferences and even created a greatest-hit menu on its website. The Bahama Mama and Acai Berry Boost made it onto the list, but not every fan favorite sticks around forever.
FOOD & DRINKS
DFW Community News

The Best Patio Dining In McKinney For 2022

Whether you’re looking for a fun brunch spot, somewhere to relax with all the family or a romantic alfresco date night, these are some of the best McKinney restaurants for patio dining in 2022. Best Patios in McKinney – Downtown McKinney. Sugarbacon Proper Kitchen. 216 W. Virginia St.,...
MCKINNEY, TX
CultureMap Houston

Chris Shepherd shakes up his downtown restaurant with new name and chef

Chris Shepherd is switching things up at Georgia James Tavern. The downtown restaurant has a new name, GJ Tavern, and a new chef, Caracol and Ixim veteran Tim Reading. These changes, along with Reading’s new menu, are designed to distinguish GJ Tavern from Georgia James, Shepherd’s luxurious steakhouse that will soon move into its new home in the Regent Square mixed-use development.
RESTAURANTS
ABC 15 News

LIST: Cinco de Mayo 2022 deals and freebies

Restaurants and bars around the Valley are offering food and drink specials for the holiday, as well as special events and fun for the family. Urban Margarita is offering $2 street tacos (choice of chicken, carnitas, and steak) and $5 house margaritas. The deals are good all day long on Thursday, May 5.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy