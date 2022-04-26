ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Antisemitic incidents in Michigan up nearly 120% in 2021, ADL report finds

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33DX4x_0fKVYQs500

Antisemitic incidents in Michigan more than doubled in 2021, according to a new report from the Anti-Defamation League, and the state ranked fifth for the most incidents in the country.

The Audit of Antisemitic Incidents 2021 was released this week by the ADL and found that antisemitic incidents increased by 34% from 2020. There were 2,717 antisemitic incidents reported in the U.S.

In Michigan, the ADL counted 112 antisemitic incidents, tying it with Texas for the fifth-most. That's up nearly 120% from 51 incidents reported in 2020.

Anti-semitic incidents in michigan
Infogram

According to the report, a majority of the incidents were harassment, with 104 reported. There were also eight reports of antisemitic vandalism.

“When it comes to antisemitic activity in America, you cannot point to any single ideology or belief system, and in many cases, we simply don’t know the motivation,” ADL CEO and National Director Jonathan A. Greenblatt said in a statement.

New York reported the most incidents with 416, followed by New Jersey with 370, California with 367 and Florida with 190.

Below is the full report from the ADL.

ADL Audit of Antisemitic incidents by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan’s Governor Whitmer reacts to kidnap plot verdicts

For the first time, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke publicly about the verdicts in one of the largest domestic terrorism cases in recent history. The alleged plot to kidnap the governor renewed national concerns about violent extremism and raised questions about the conduct of the FBI. Read more: Timeline: Everything we...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS News

Michigan man who allegedly left nooses for BLM supporters, threatened to lynch Black people charged with hate crimes

A Michigan man is facing charges for allegedly trying to intimidate supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Kenneth Pilon, 61, is accused of making threats "with knowledge that the communications would be viewed as a threat," prosecutors stated. According to a criminal complaint,...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
State
California State
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
State
Florida State
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anti Semitic#National#Adl Audit#Wxyz Tv Channel 7 Detroit
Denton Record-Chronicle

“The most hated conservative college student in the state”: How a UNT student embroiled her campus in a culture war

The University of North Texas has more than 42,000 students, but few are as infamous as senior Kelly Neidert. Since she arrived at the Denton campus in 2019, the 22-year-old marketing major has revived its Young Conservatives of Texas chapter — which had been dormant for years — and developed a reputation among students and administrators as the campus’ biggest provocateur.
DENTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Daily Mail

Woke Arizona education leaders are blasted after they mistook African-American DJ at school fundraiser for white man in BLACKFACE and wrote scathing complaints

A pair of Arizona diversity, equity and inclusion 'experts' have been blasted for falsely accusing an African-American DJ of wearing blackface at an event. Jill Lassen and Stuart Rhoden, who advocate for diversity at the Scottsdale Unified School District in various capacities, wrote scathing letters of complaint after DJ Kim Koko Hunter appeared at a PTA event, and they mistook him for a white man.
POLITICS
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy