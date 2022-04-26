ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clements Ferry Road reopend, crash cleared

By Live 5 Web Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says Clements Ferry Road has reopened Tuesday morning. Officials tweeted about the...

WCBD Count on 2

CDP Drone Team responding to a motorcycle crash on 1-526W

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston PD has issued a traffic alert regarding a motorcycle accident at Exit 23. The alert was issued just before 5 p.m. Sunday. According to CPD, officers are on I-526W at Exit 23 responding to a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. The CPD Drone Team has been dispatched to the scene. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WIS-TV

Emergency vehicles respond, all lanes open on I-20 near Clemson Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The SCDOT reports that one mile west of Exit 80-Clemson Road there was a car accident. At this time, traffic is backed up and at least ten various emergency vehicles responded. Police cars, fire trucks, ambulances, and South Carolina Highway Patrol were on the scene. All...
COLUMBIA, SC
Crime & Safety
City
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman charged with forgery, falsifying tax documents

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Revenue has announced the arrest of a Summerville woman for allegedly forging and furnishing a tax document. SCDOR agents arrested Aja Raniesha Simone Prioleau, 32, of Summerville, after she allegedly sent a forged certificate of pardon from the State Department of Probation, Pardon and Parole […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Couple arrested for stealing almost $14K worth of items from friend’s West Ashley apartment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two women are accused of theft after they allegedly stole several items from a friend’s apartment that one was staying in without permission. According to the Charleston Police, Melissa Dzienny (39) and Franchesca Camarda (35) are both facing burglary charges. A report reads that the victim had just recently been released […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman accused of cashing stolen lottery tickets

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for intent to defraud the South Carolina Educational Lottery. According to SLED, Judy Ann Hill turned in multiple stolen scratch-off lottery tickets from different games to three locations in Greenville and Newberry Counties: Lil’ Cricket #3842 on Nance Street in […]
GREENVILLE, SC
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
WBTW News13

South Carolina businessman charged for yelling obscenities, homophobic words at trampoline park workers

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An Upstate business owner who was charged with reckless homicide and unlawful communication in the past is facing another charge in an unrelated incident. The Greenville County Detention Center said John Ludwig Jr. walked into Big Air, located at 36 Park Woodruff Road, on April 6 and yelled obscenities and […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

1 arrested after Thursday shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police have arrested a man after they say he was involved in a shooting in Florence on Thursday. Around 10 a.m., officers were sent to the Colonial Inn at 415 South Irby Street for a shots fired call. When they arrived, they found one person who had been shot and […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina DNR says it’s looking into disappearance of ducks at Socastee apartments

Editor’s note: The photos contained in this story may be graphic to some viewers. The photos have been blurred. SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has started an investigation after residents in a Myrtle-beach area apartment complex complained about ducks disappearing near where they live. “At the request of residents […]
SOCASTEE, SC
WSOC Charlotte

1 dead, 3 injured after shooting in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — One person was killed and three others were injured after a shooting early Sunday in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, authorities said. Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to the downtown area at about 1:30 a.m. EDT after hearing gunshots in the area, the department wrote in a Facebook post. When they arrived, they found the victims, who were all taken to an area hospital.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD

