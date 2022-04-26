ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

President commuting federal drug sentence of Beaumont man

By KFDM/Fox 4
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEAUMONT — FROM THE WHITE HOUSE:. Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. is granting clemency to 78 individuals, consisting of three pardons and 75 commutations. 1. Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine base; possession with...

Comments / 0

