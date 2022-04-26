ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma families wait 13 years for disability services

By Ali Meyer
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eQDQf_0fKVX0DT00

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Last year, the Oklahoma State Legislature awarded a $9.3 million contract over five years to a company to do a full assessment of the Medicaid waiver waiting list.

The waiting list has been in the news this year because it has grown incredibly long.

Oklahoma City Zoo mourning loss of popular river otter

An individual applying for one of several available Medicaid waivers will wait 13 long years for services.

The waiting list is maintained and managed by the Department of Human Services.

DHS recently unveiled a plan to serve everyone waiting.

“It’s heartbreaking when you have a child with such complex needs and you have no way of getting the support that you need to to care for them at home,” said Disability Law Center’s RoseAnn Duplan.

This time of year, graduation season, is so exciting for many Oklahoma families.

Swadley’s says almost 300 employees will lose their jobs after Tourism Dept. ends contract

But for families of children with profound disabilities, graduation season often means the end of daytime help for their teen child.

For working parents of children with intellectual disabilities, graduation season can be crushing.

Parents in many of these families will have to quit their job to take care of their adult child who can no longer stay in public school.

Man arrested in death of 33-year-old woman struck by vehicle in Guthrie

“We love her. We say we’re going to take care of her until we really can’t, but we would really like a little help from the State of Oklahoma,” said Barbie Garrison, who cares for her adult daughter, Sarah. “We would love for them to get on board and realize that this is an unmet need that is affecting a lot of people. Some people are more vocal about it. Other people just suffer in silence because they are just beat down.”

Tuesday night at 10 p.m., KFOR’s Ali Meyer sits down with DHS to talk to the leader who left the agency and came back to fix the waiting list.

“This is my passion. I came back to DHS to eliminate this waiting list,” said Samantha Galloway. “I have spent my career working on this issue, and I have never felt more support to eliminate this waiting list than I do right now.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 9

PZ333
2d ago

So, people die while waiting for the government free healthcare. This is why we need to make good health care a very competitive field. That's how we fix this

Reply
3
MZ Behaven
1d ago

not only is the list a problem the aids hired by agencys that contract w the state to care for this community should be payed a living wage!! instead of the agencys pocketing all the money!

Reply(1)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Guthrie, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Click2Houston.com

Texas teachers say they’re pushed to the brink by law requiring them to spend dozens of hours unpaid in training

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. It was one thing to ask Texas teachers — during an ongoing teacher’s shortage — to make extra room in their busy home routines for online classroom teaching for months, then to monitor the latest in vaccine and mask mandates while waiting and adjusting yet again for a return to the classroom.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intellectual Disabilities#Medicaid#Dhs#Disability Law Center#Tourism Dept
Daily Mail

'It's not a criminal matter': Murder charge is DROPPED against Texas woman, 26, three days after she was arrested for performing 'self-induced abortion'

Charges against a Texas woman who was arrested for murder after allegedly terminating her own pregnancy were dropped Sunday by the local district attorney. Lizelle Herrera, 26, was arrested Thursday after police alleged she violated the state's new, restrictive abortion law in 'knowingly causing the death of an individual by self-induced abortion,' cops said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KFOR

KFOR

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy