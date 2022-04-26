ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alleghany County, NC

For ‘egregious’ violations that damaged mountain streams, DEQ fines Bottomley Properties more than $268,000, one of the agency’s largest penalties

By Lisa Sorg
ncpolicywatch.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NC Department of Environmental Quality has fined Bottomley Evergreens & Farms and Bottomley Properties more than $268,000 for water quality violations, one of the largest civil penalties ever assessed by the agency. While clear-cutting 360 acres of forest for cattle pastures in Alleghany and Surry counties, the companies...

pulse.ncpolicywatch.org

Comments / 3

Valerie Regas
1d ago

Their attorney's name is Ponzi. Wow. This is a tragedy that so much damage was done and they can request a reduction in fines and penalties.

Reply
2
Janet Jones
1d ago

seriously -- a "food" producer named Bottomley and their lawyer whose name is Ponzi. Todays news stories are cracking me up 😂

Reply
2
