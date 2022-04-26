For ‘egregious’ violations that damaged mountain streams, DEQ fines Bottomley Properties more than $268,000, one of the agency’s largest penalties
The NC Department of Environmental Quality has fined Bottomley Evergreens & Farms and Bottomley Properties more than $268,000 for water quality violations, one of the largest civil penalties ever assessed by the agency. While clear-cutting 360 acres of forest for cattle pastures in Alleghany and Surry counties, the companies...pulse.ncpolicywatch.org
Comments / 3