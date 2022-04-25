ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destination Out - April 24, 2022

By Mike Johnston
wcmu.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week on Destination Out, Mike features the music...

radio.wcmu.org

Related
American Songwriter

The 15 Best Miles Davis Quotes

To many, the name Miles Davis is synonymous with cool. Truly, the jazz musician did more for the style of music than just about any to walk the earth. With his horn, Davis adapted through the decades, bringing rock and roll to jazz, bringing psychedelics to the style, changing it from bop! to something smoother, at times, too.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know David Bowie Wrote for Other Artists

Though David Bowie had quite the assemblage of collaborations throughout his career—producing Lou Reed’s mind-bending Transformer with his Spiders From Mars guitarist Mick Ronson, writing “Fame” with Lennon, his Bohemian Rhapsody duet with Freddie Mercury on Queen’s “Under Pressure,” his Tin Machine union, and Trent Reznor’s production on the Bowie- and Brian Eno-penned “I’m Afraid of Americans”—the Starman also wrote a number of songs specifically for other artists.
THEATER & DANCE
Ultimate Classic Rock

Mike Campbell Reunites with Heartbreakers Drummer Stan Lynch

Mike Campbell recruited original Heartbreakers drummer Stan Lynch for his current Dirty Knobs tour. The guest stint kicked off last night (Apr. 23), marking their first tour together since 1992. Lynch last played with Tom Petty’s band in 1994 and went on to work as a producer and songwriter. He reunited with his former colleagues eight years later for their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Legendary blues guitarist Guitar Shorty dies at 87

Guitar Shorty, a guitar legend credited with influencing scores of blues players – including a young Jimi Hendrix – has died at the age of 87, his representatives confirmed. The guitarist – who toured with the likes of Ray Charles, Guitar Slim and Sam Cooke – died Wednesday...
LOS ANGELES, CA
musictimes.com

Charnett Moffett Dead: Jazz Singer Cause of Death at 54 Sudden, Tragic

Charles Moffett, a pioneering figure in jazz bass guitar, died at the age of 54. On April 11, he died of a heart attack at Stanford University Hospital. At the time of his heart attack, Moffett was with his wife and longtime partner Jana Herzen, according to his publicist Lydia Liedman. He had been suffering from Trigeminal Neuralgia, which caused him great anguish and which his family believes was a contributing factor in his death.
ENTERTAINMENT
theplaylist.net

Gary Hustwit Is Making ‘Eno,’ A Documentary About Legendary Producer & Musician Brian Eno

If you played six degrees of separation with all the important art-rock bands of the 1960s, ‘70s, and beyond—David Bowie, Lou Reed, Nico, John Cale, and The Velvet Underground, David Byrne and Talking Heads, Iggy Pop & The Stooges, Roxy Music, Devo and more—all roads lead to Brian Eno, easily one of the most important music producers and experimental musicians of all time that basically singlehandedly started the ambient music movement. Eno also helped U2 and Coldplay achieve their greatest pop heights in the ’90s, 2000s, and 2010s, and he is an absolutely towering figure in music (not for nothing, his first four records recorded between 1974 and 1977 are all art pop masterpieces).
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Destination Out
The Independent

Herb Alpert: ‘I was rich, I was famous and I was miserable’

Nobody soundtracked the swinging Sixties like Herb Alpert & the Tijuana Brass. For 81 consecutive weeks, from October 1965 to April 1967, the Los Angeles-born trumpeter and his group always had at least one record in the US top 10, sometimes as many as four at a time. In 1966 they sold 13 million records, making them bigger than the Beatles. Their playfully kitsch album art became iconic, while their joyous instrumentals were inescapable, scoring everything from adverts for beer and motor oil to hit TV shows like The Dating Game. It was a level of success that the son...
MUSIC
Page Six

Tommy Mottola bringing Johnny Cash musical to Broadway

The Man in Black is coming to Broadway. Media mogul and former Sony music boss Tommy Mottola is bringing the life of country music icon Johnny Cash to the Great White Way, Page Six has exclusively learned. The working title of the project is “Johnny & June,” referring to the late singer and his famous wife, June Carter Cash. It will be directed by Tony winner Des McAnuff, who previously collaborated with Mottola on musicals including Bob Dylan’s “Girl From the North Country,” “Groundhog Day,” “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” and “A Bronx Tale: The Musical.” Theater vet McAnuff — whose credits also include the long-running “Jersey Boys” — co-wrote the...
MUSIC
Fstoppers

How Music Can Impact Our Photography

There are sometimes surprising overlaps between photography and music. The more we learn about music, the more we can understand how that knowledge can improve our photography. At the same time as Beethoven, Chopin, Liszt, Mendelssohn, Paganini, and Schubert were at the height of their musical powers, Joseph Nicéphore Niépce...
PHOTOGRAPHY
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Q 105.7

CCR ‘Travelin’ Band’ Documentary Boasts Previously Unseen Footage

A new documentary will chronicle the rise of Creedence Clearwater Revival, structured around their triumphant 1970 performance at London's famed Royal Albert Hall. Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall marks the first time full concert footage of the band’s original lineup has ever been released. But the movie is more than a concert film. According to a press release, Travelin’ Band will take viewers on “a journey from the band's humble, yet formative years in El Cerrito, CA, to their meteoric rise in 1969, from headlining Woodstock to selling out the Oakland Coliseum before traveling through Europe and taking the stage at the Royal Albert Hall.”
MOVIES
operawire.com

Renée Fleming, Russell Thomas, Joyce DiDonato, Golda Schultz, Juan Diego Flórez Headline Carnegie Hall’s 2022-23 Season

Carnegie Hall has unveiled its 2022-23 season. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal performances. Christina Pluhar’s L’Arpeggiata will join forces with countertenor Philippe Jaroussky for music by Boësset, Cazzati, Guedron, Moulinié, Couperin, and others. Performance Date: Oct. 14, 2022.
PERFORMING ARTS

