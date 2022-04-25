Destination Out - April 24, 2022

If you played six degrees of separation with all the important art-rock bands of the 1960s, ‘70s, and beyond—David Bowie, Lou Reed, Nico, John Cale, and The Velvet Underground, David Byrne and Talking Heads, Iggy Pop & The Stooges, Roxy Music, Devo and more—all roads lead to Brian Eno, easily one of the most important music producers and experimental musicians of all time that basically singlehandedly started the ambient music movement. Eno also helped U2 and Coldplay achieve their greatest pop heights in the ’90s, 2000s, and 2010s, and he is an absolutely towering figure in music (not for nothing, his first four records recorded between 1974 and 1977 are all art pop masterpieces).

CELEBRITIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO