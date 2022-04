In a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Kevin Owens discussed Cody Rhodes’ return to WWE, Cody helping change the industry with AEW, and much more. Kevin Owens on Cody Rhodes’ return to WWE: “I’ve told him this before, but I’m so proud of Cody. When he was here, he and I got close pretty quickly, then he left and that really sucked because I felt like I was losing – I have people in this business that are more like brothers to me than friends. That’s not everybody, but there are a few people out there I consider more like family. Cody is one of them. So when he left, it was a blow to me. I figured, ‘Look, we’re gonna be so busy we’re barely gonna see each other.’ We saw each other maybe twice the whole time he was gone.”

