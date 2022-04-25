ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homespun - April 24, 2022

 3 days ago

This week on Homespun, we'll hear a couple of classics from "Big Mon"-Bill...

Ultimate Classic Rock

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
startattle.com

Cameron Whitcomb American Idol 2022 "Changes" Black Sabbath, Season 20 Top 20

Cameron Whitcomb performs “Changes” by Black Sabbath, American Idol 2022 Season 20 Top 20. Startattle.com – American Idol. Contestant: Cameron Whitcomb (18 years old), Pipeliner from Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada. Round: Top 20. Song: “Changes” by Black Sabbath. Cameron Whitcomb American Idol Season 20 “Changes”...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ann Wilson, 'Fierce Bliss': Album Review

Ann Wilson has never cared to play by other people's rules. The Heart singer has weathered all sorts of showbiz sleaze over the past half-century, swatting away sexist fans and industry veterans at the onset of her career, making "Faustian bargains" to cement a meteoric mid-'80s comeback and helping younger bands navigate the pitfalls of fame at the dawn of the grunge revolution. Wilson has triumphed over decades of adversity and emerged stronger, wiser and more steadfast because of it. Riding out the twilight of her career with nostalgia tours and royalty checks for song-doctored smashes was never an option.
KOOL 101.7

Former Beatles Member Ringo Starr Coming To Minnesota

The Beatles played Minnesota once and never came back as a group. Only Paul McCartney ever came back until now. According to the Mystic Lake Website, Ringo Starr and his All-Starr band will play the Mystic Showroom on October 2, at 8 pm. Along with Ringo Starr, the current All Starr Band consists of Steve Lukather (Toto), Colin Hay (Men at Work), Hamish Stuart (Average White Band), Warren Ham, and Gregg Bissonette (David Lee Roth), and Edgar Winter.
Robert Plant
Alison Krauss
Charlie Poole
Bill Monroe
Michael Cleveland
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind the Band Name: ZZ Top

Who the heck is ZZ Top? Who names their child ZZ? What do those Z’s stand for?. These are popular—and reasonable—questions for anyone first encountering the Texas blues sounds of the popular rock band. When a band is named after what sounds like a person’s name, then it’s of course normal to wonder who that person is.
musictimes.com

Bob Dylan Re-recording Greatest Hits With THIS Artist for New HiFi Format

Music legend Bob Dylan is re-recording his greatest hits to launch along with T Bone Burnett's new high-fidelity audio format. Well, Bob Dylan is not re-recording his classic songs all by himself. He is actually doing it with his longtime friend and renowned music producer T Bone Burnett. Bob Dylan,...
