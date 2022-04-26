Cortland County Sheriff Announce Medication Disposal Event

Update: Deputies seek public’s help locating missing man in Pompey. Pompey, N.Y. — Authorities are searching for a man reported missing Monday in Pompey. Someone called the Onondaga County 911 Center at 9:44 p.m. to say a man believed to be in his mid-20s went out to a pond earlier Monday at 8770 Number 4 Road East in Pompey and never returned, dispatchers said. The caller was worried the man may have drowned because he went to the pond around 4 p.m. and never came back, according to police dispatches.

POMPEY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO