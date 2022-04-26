ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Gas station worker shot, killed during customer dispute in DeKalb County, police say

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mc7gR_0fKVRfln00
Shooting investigation Candler Road Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station in DeKalb County.

A gas station worker is dead after police say he got into a dispute with a customer.

The shooting happened at the Valero gas station off Candler Road Tuesday morning. The gas station is off the Interstate 20 exit in DeKalb County.

WSB’s Kristen Holloway is at the scene, where multiple police cars have blocked off the gas station.

A DeKalb police investigator told Holloway the shooting happened over a customer dispute.

They confirmed to Holloway that the gas station worker was killed.

Details about what led up to the dispute are unclear at this time.

>> Stay with 95.5 WSB for updates.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
WMAZ

Man arrested after attempting to slash people at Piedmont Park with machete, police say

ATLANTA — A man was arrested after attempting to slash people with a machete at Piedmont Park Thursday, according to Atlanta Police. Police said they were called to the park around 8:30 p.m. after they received a report that a man was attacking people there. Victims said the suspect was there with another person when he tried to slash people with the weapon. Fortunately, no one was injured.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dekalb County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Dekalb County, GA
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Station#Shooting#Police Cars#Violent Crime#Cox Media Group
PennLive.com

Son, 21, charged with killing his mother, wounding her boyfriend and another man: Alabama police

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in a weekend Birmingham, Alabama, shooting that left his mother dead and two others wounded. Jamari Lee Cook is charged with murder in the Friday slaying of his mother, 46-year-old Veronica Joseph, Birmingham police announced Tuesday. He is also charged with attempted murder in the wounding of Joseph’s boyfriend and another man who is not a relative.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSPA 7News

Police need help to find shoplifting suspect in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police need help identifying a woman as a shoplifting suspect in Asheville. According to the Asheville Police Department, the woman is wanted for committing felony larcenies over the past few weeks at the Asheville outlets. Contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110, if you have any information about the identity […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WRBL News 3

Georgia: 17-year-old arrested for fatal fight at party

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – A 17-year-old has been arrested for involuntary manslaughter following a fight in Brunswick over the weekend. According to the Glynn County Police Department, the altercation took place during a private party Saturday at the I-95 Toyota dealership on Millennium Boulevard. Investigators said 41-year-old Travis Payne and Edward Hunter III, 17, were […]
TODAY.com

Arby’s manager facing charges after allegedly throwing hot grease on customer

An Alabama Arby's manager is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit after she allegedly dumped hot grease on a drive-thru customer, leaving the victim with severe burns. On Saturday, the Hueytown Police department posted a press release on its Facebook page that said officers had responded to a report of an altercation between an employee and a customer at a local Arby’s.
HUEYTOWN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFAA

Man arrested in shooting of 2 people in Deep Ellum, police say

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in the shooting of two people in Deep Ellum on April, police announced Monday. DaMichael Rose faces one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the April 10 shooting. Police initially said Rose faces two counts, but officials later issued a correction.
PUBLIC SAFETY
cbs17

5 teens shot in Atlanta; 2 then steal car at gunpoint to hospital

ATLANTA (AP/WGCL/CBS Newspath) – Police say five teenagers were shot outside a diner in downtown Atlanta, and two of them took a vehicle at gunpoint to get to a hospital. Deputy Chief Timothy Peek said two females and three males, aged 15 to 19, were wounded late Saturday outside a Waffle House near Centennial Olympic Park.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
35K+
Followers
66K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy