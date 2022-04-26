Gas station worker shot, killed during customer dispute in DeKalb County, police say

Shooting investigation Candler Road Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station in DeKalb County.

A gas station worker is dead after police say he got into a dispute with a customer.

The shooting happened at the Valero gas station off Candler Road Tuesday morning. The gas station is off the Interstate 20 exit in DeKalb County.

WSB’s Kristen Holloway is at the scene, where multiple police cars have blocked off the gas station.

A DeKalb police investigator told Holloway the shooting happened over a customer dispute.

They confirmed to Holloway that the gas station worker was killed.

Details about what led up to the dispute are unclear at this time.

>> Stay with 95.5 WSB for updates.

©2022 Cox Media Group