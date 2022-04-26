ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iberia Parish, LA

Acadiana family remembers three siblings killed in wrong-way crash with alleged drunk driver

By Britt Lofaso
IBERIA PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) An Acadiana family devastated by heartbreak is speaking out after three of their youngest family members were killed by a drunk driver in December.

Lindy Simmons, 20, Christopher Simmons, 17, and Kamryn Simmons, 15, were killed in the crash.

The three siblings were in the car with their mom and Christopher’s girlfriend when their vehicle was hit head-on by a pick-up truck.

State police say the driver of the truck was intoxicated three times over the legal limit and was driving on the wrong side of the interstate.

The Simmons family are now dedicating their lives to making sure this doesn’t happen to another family.

“One decision can really ruin a family for the rest of their lives. Just be mindful of that. You can really destroy a family’s whole life,” Shea Simmons, the sibling’s older brother, said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oApTf_0fKVRDFZ00
Lindy Simmons, Christopher Simmons, and Kamryn Simmons

The drunk driver that hit their vehicle that night died in the crash as well. The Simmons family says his decision to get behind the wheel feels like attempted murder.

“I don’t think you set out to murder an entire family, but drinking and driving, that’s exactly what you can do,” the sibling’s older sister, Katie Derouen, said.

It’s been nearly five months since the teens died. Their older siblings are now sending a powerful message.

“Don’t think that it can’t be you or it can’t happen to you. I’m sure a lot of people look at this man that he was an evil man that intended to do this, but I’m sure he was just a regular guy. That’s what makes it so surreal is that this could be just your average person that just makes one bad decision. So be mindful that it could be you that does this if you don’t be responsible with your decisions and actions,” the siblings’ older brother added.

“You never want to have to walk into a funeral home and see three caskets with your family members in them. Three. A triple funeral we had to have of kid because somebody chose to drink and drive,” their sister said.

Two people survived the crash: the siblings mother and Christopher’s girlfriend.

