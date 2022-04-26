ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Fed nominees near finish line in Senate confirmation

By David Morgan
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

April 26 (Reuters) - Lael Brainard, one of President Joe Biden’s nominees to the Federal Reserve, is poised to become the U.S. central bank’s next vice chair later on Tuesday with three others expected to be voted on later in the week.

The Senate is scheduled to hold a final confirmation vote on Tuesday at 2:15 pm ET (1815 GMT) on Brainard, a current Fed governor. Eight Republicans joined Democrats in voting 54-40 Monday to end debate on Brainard’s nomination.

A motion to limit the time for floor debate and start the clock toward a confirmation vote for a second Fed nominee, Michigan State University’s Lisa Cook, was also expected on Tuesday and could be followed by a procedural vote later in the day.

The Senate is also expected to schedule confirmation votes this week for Fed Chair Jerome Powell, renominated to his current position, and Davidson College dean of faculty Philip Jefferson, nominated to a vacant seat on the Board. Both are expected to win bipartisan support.

At its policy meeting next week the Fed is widely anticipated to deliver a half percentage point interest rate hike and announce the start of a reduction in its giant balance sheet as it ramps up its fight against 40-year high inflation.

Cook and Jefferson would likely join after that meeting, taking part in deliberations over what are expected to be interest-rate hikes at every subsequent Fed meeting this year and into at least the first part of next year.

Cook would be the first Black woman to serve on what is currently an all-white Fed Board, and Jefferson would be the fourth Black man to serve in the central bank’s more than 100-year history. (Reporting by David Morgan, Ann Saphir and Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Lael Brainard
POLITICO

Tensions between Biden and Barack

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. JOE BIDEN knew it must be getting under BARACK OBAMA’s skin. In the first...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Federal Reserve#Republicans#Democrats#Fed Chair#Davidson College#Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Crosses Midpoint of U.S. Attorney Picks by Tapping Five

The White House announced five new chief federal prosecutors Friday, including nominees to head the U.S. Attorney’s offices based in Philadelphia and Sacramento. President Joe Biden’s package of U.S. attorney choices mostly reflected promotions of existing public officials, such as Jacqueline Romero for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, where she’s currently a line prosecutor, and Phillip Talbert for the Eastern District of California, where he’s already the attorney general-appointed U.S. attorney.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of US voters would back independent candidate over Biden or Trump, poll finds

A moderate independent or third-party presidential candidate could garner support from nearly six in ten Americans if voters are faced with a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.According to a newly-released survey of 1,966 registered voters conducted by Harvard University’s Centre for American Political Studies and Harris Poll, 58 per cent of respondents — including 47 per cent of Republicans, 60 per cent of Democrats, and 71 per cent of registered independents — said they would consider a “moderate independent candidate” in the 2024 election if faced with a repeat of the choice they...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Reuters

413K+
Followers
320K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy