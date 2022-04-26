ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Airlines Ramps Up Flights for European Travel Comeback

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited is planning to increase trans-Atlantic capacity 25% this summer compared with 2019. The airline last year announced several new destinations like Jordan, Portugal's Azores and the Canary Islands. United Airlines says demand for trans-Atlantic travel is heating up, despite higher fuel prices and the Ukraine war. The airline...

