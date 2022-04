April 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index inched lower at open on Tuesday, dragged down by financial and technology stocks and as global growth fears and concerns around aggressive U.S. Fed tightening weighed on sentiment.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 18.25 points, or 0.09%, at 20,993.64. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)