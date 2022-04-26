ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 stylish feather tops to rock this spring 2022

By Victoria Giardina
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
New York Post Composite

In the fashion world, it’s called a trend. In our wardrobes, it’s called a statement.

Though what’s hot (and not) is constantly in flux (the tie-dye galaxy cross print from 2015 acting as proof), certain ones — like statement necklaces and cheetah-printed heels — are constantly in rotation.

Meet feather tops. The textured, fufu-esque fashion piece is a component of this year’s spring mood board, serving us loaded looks for an evening out or a themed urban party.

Much like your tried-and-true bodysuit, feather tops are versatile and add much character to your sleek outfit. You can even score some great styles on Amazon, too.

Ahead, we rounded up the 10 best feather tops worth your time and money this year. Oh, and we’re totally on board with wearing them past the spring, too. The trend is giving off “Selling Sunset” meets Hollywood — and we’re so here for it.

1. Nufiwi Faux Fur Strapless Top, $12

Amazon

For that cotton candy-esque fun top, consider Nufiwi’s Faux Fur Strapless Top. Why we love it? It’s less than $15, comes in a variety of colors to choose from and instantly adds ruffle-like texture to your favorite jeans or wide-leg pants.

2. Alyweatry Feather-Sleeve Tie-Front Blouse, $11

Amazon

Business in the front, party at the sleeves. Alyweatry’s Feather-Sleeve Tie-Front Blouse is a trendy version of The Grinch (though the top comes in other colors aside from this striking green number). Pair it with a hot pink bag and you’re golden.

3. Jancoco Max Ostrich Feather Top, $96

Amazon

For an elevated night-out look, add Jancoco Max’s Ostrich Feather Top to your shopping cart. It’s more of an investment piece, for sure, but you can’t beat its well-stitched material that looks luxurious and red carpet-ready. Plus, it comes in other colors besides this dusty mauve.

4. Lamarque Zaina Top, $275

Revolve

As warmer temps arise, bold colors come with it. Lamarque’s Zaina Top is outrageously adorable, giving us Tropicana vibes we automatically want to style with denim or leather pants. Plus, it looks great with some statement jewelry (or, fine jewelry pieces).

5. Apperloth Fuzzy Detail Pearl-Beaded Crop Cami Top, $29

SHEIN

For a night out at the club or any dressed up occasion, you can’t go wrong with Apperloth’s Fuzzy Detail Pearl-Beaded Crop Cami Top. The feather and pearl appliqué is second to none, and we love how the feather detailing hits right at the bust for a border effect.

6. Superdown Olivia Strapless Top, $50

Revolve

For just $50, Superdown’s Olivia Strapless Top is a muted-down version of the loud feather trend. We love how it’s a glammed-up version of our favorite crop top, too. Not to mention, Revolve is one of our favorite destinations for summer-ready white dresses.

7. Cult Gaia Joey Feather Top, $498

Cult Gaia

Bring on the feathers (and the pink!) in this Elle Woods-inspired top. With exaggerated feather detailing, you can instantly piece Cult Gaia’s Joey Feather Top with a pair of pink pants to create a matching set.

8. Fullvigor Feather Strapless Top, $19, original price: $25

Walmart

Simple and slightly textured, Fullvigor is still giving us a full-feathered look with its less-than-$20 strapless top. Though it comes in a variety of colors — including black and white — we adore this green colorway that’s the trendier take of Oscar the Grinch.

9. Fuzzy Panel Crop Tube Top, $6

SHEIN

More like a vacation top, SHEIN’s Fuzzy Panel Crop Tube Top is oh-so-affordable and oh-so-cute at the same time. It’s a toned-down version of feathered tops, compared to others, but we love it all the same.

10. NewFancy Long-Sleeve Feather-Trim Top, $19

Amazon

If you love the girly-girl look (and Ariana Grande’s wardrobe), you’ll swoon over NewFancy’s Long-Sleeve Feather-Trim Top. This top that has the most enchanting feather detailing at the sleeves — pair it with your clear lip gloss and you’ll feel like you’re fresh out of a 90s pop music video.

