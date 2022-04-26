ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews have NBA playoff date night

By Jaclyn Hendricks
 2 days ago

Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews kicked off the week with an NBA playoff date night.

The longtime couple — who tied the knot in Hawaii in March — sat courtside Monday at American Airlines Center in Dallas for the Mavericks’ 102-77 win over the Jazz in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.

The Chiefs quarterback, 26, was seen cheering as Dallas point guard Luka Doncic recorded 33 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in the victory. The Mavericks, who now lead the series 3-2, will travel to Utah for Game 6 on Thursday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aVLAx_0fKVQvko00
Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes cheers courtside on Monday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mxCjk_0fKVQvko00
The longtime couple attended the Mavericks-Jazz playoff game in Dallas, where they sat with Nastia Liukin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JKquu_0fKVQvko00
Mahomes and Matthews were locked into the game, as the Mavericks topped the Jazz, 102-77

During Monday’s outing, Matthews and Mahomes also posed for a courtside selfie while cheersing with their BioSteel sports drinks.

Mahomes and Matthews, the co-owner of the Kansas City Current soccer club, have been going non-stop since their lavish wedding last month. Upon returning from their picturesque honeymoon in St. Barths, the couple — who is also parents to 1-year-old daughter Sterling — enjoyed a weekend at Coachella, which took place in Indio, Calif.

“Hello Coachella,” Matthews shared in mid-April on Instagram, where she shared snaps of her and Mahomes at the music festival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QDQbO_0fKVQvko00
Mahomes and Matthews made an appearance at Coachella 2022 earlier this month
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GDQ1U_0fKVQvko00
The Kansas City Current co-owner also posed for a solo snap at the music festival in Indio, Calif.

In a post shared Saturday, which featured Matthews wearing a white lace crop top and matching skirts with knee-high boots, the fitness personality quipped, “I was just there for the hair & makeup vibes.”

Mahomes appeared to skip Week 2 of Coachella, which took place this past weekend, as he and Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce participated in the star-studded 8 AM Golf Invitational in Las Vegas.

Mahomes will be hitting the links again in June, when he and Bills quarterback Josh Allen face Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers in “The Match.”

Comments / 3

