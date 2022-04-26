How driving is subsidized in America

Javier Sanchez Mendoza Jr., 24, allegedly recruited a Mexican migrant laborer bound for farm work in Georgia, brought her to live with him in his mobile home in Jesup, and repeatedly raped her for more than a year after making her believe they’d somehow been married, according to the feds.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
Year after year and case after case, there is growing evidence of how few major American institutions we trust. Government and politicians are near the top of the list, probably driven by a rise in political polarization. In fact, Congress is America’s least trusted institution. Trust in the media has also fallen on hard times. […]
Expansion will create opportunities for local reporters and storytellers. (MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.) NewsBreak, the nation's leading local news app, announced today the national launch of the Contributor Network, which will utilize the company's technological capabilities to provide local news coverage in communities across the U.S. that are underrepresented by traditional media. NewsBreak has identified news deserts as an opportunity market – more than 200 counties in the U.S. have no local paper and half of all U.S. counties have only one.
The Matthew Effect or Matthew Principle of accumulated advantage, is sometimes summarized by the adage "the rich get richer and the poor get poorer" The concept is applicable to matters of fame or status, but may also be applied literally to cumulative advantage of economic capital. The term was coined by sociologist Robert K. Merton and his wife, Harriet Zuckerman, in 1968 and takes its name from the Parable of the Talents in the biblical Gospel of Matthew. The Matthew effect may be explained by preferential attachment whereby individuals probabilistically accrue a total reward in proportion to their existing degree.
Picture a city block. On one side, helmeted hordes whip on two wheels via a protected bike lane, some delivering flowers or sandwiches and others commuting with blazers tucked into baskets. On the other, restaurants spill into the street, tables wedged into curbside structures adorned with fairy lights. At each corner, signs indicate that the bus comes every 10 minutes, connecting the block to other, similar ones throughout the city. There’s one lane devoted to cars, mostly electric taxis, shuttling people around. Completely absent? Street parking.
I’ve got two brothers quite a bit younger than me who are college-age and both of whom are planning to attend major colleges following two years at local community college. This means that there has been an abundance of researching the best college for each of the fields they wish to enter.
Part of the Future of Work issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. “I don’t have goals. I don’t have ambition. I only want to be attractive.” This apathetic declaration is the start of a TikTok rant that went viral for its blatant message: to reject hard work and indulge in leisure. Thousands of young people have since remixed the sound on the app, providing commentary about their post-college plans, dream jobs, or ideal lifestyles as stay-at-home spouses.
A critical question when it comes to the future of human-technology interaction (HTI) design is what should be designed. Collaborative system design thinking is an important catalyst in the broader democratization of community concerns and governance. In one study, youth stakeholders generated a total of 227 HTI design ideas that...
This year, leaders will be challenged by war, pandemics, racism, climate change, politics, media bias, shareholder value, innovation, growth, supply chain problems, inflation, data security, customer experience, remote work models, employee satisfaction, and the Great Resignation. As the list highlights and research confirms, the role of a leader is more...
We frequently hear in the 21st century that data is the new oil. Those who controlled oil flows in the 1970s had a near stranglehold on the global economy. Today, those who hold data might well control the new economy. Data, however, is diffuse, hard to track and nearly impossible to regulate, which could have unparalleled implications for human rights and religious freedom.
Patents are one of the greatest assets in our society. Patents, however, are also constantly under attack. Patents are labeled by people that would like to use them (or use them for free) as impediments. In fact, whole studies have been produced by think tanks quantifying these costs. At the same time, these same studies have ignored the benefits of patents. Given that Tuesday is World Intellectual Property Day, it's a good day to reflect on those benefits.
California and 15 other states that want the U.S. Postal Service to buy more electric delivery vehicles are suing to halt purchases of thousands of gas-powered trucks as the agency modernizes its mail delivery fleet. Three separate lawsuits, filed by 16 states and environmental groups Thursday in New York and...
MANISTEE — Michigan had more than double the number of reported antisemitic incidents in 2021 compared to 2020, according to the Anti-Defamation League's annual audit. Michigan saw an increase of antisemitic incidents reported, from 51 in 2020 to 112 in 2021, the report shows. The reports came from 32...
