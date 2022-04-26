10 interstate highways with the most fatalities

If not for social media, I would be unaware of all the car thefts happening all around us. I don't know one single person who has had a car stolen. My teeny-bopper mom once absconded with her future hubby's car. Stole it right from the malt shop! It was a more innocent time, but genetically, her felonious history may inform some of my own questionable history. But I'm past all that I think.
The “Buckle Up in Your Truck” highway safety campaign begins Saturday and runs for the next week. Louisiana Highway Safety Commission spokesperson Mark Lambert says law enforcement agencies will focus on making sure
Comments / 0