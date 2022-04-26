ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Federer plans tournament return at Swiss Indoors in October

By HOWARD FENDRICH
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18SVSZ_0fKVPZUj00
Federer Swiss Indoors Tennis FILE - Switzerland's Roger Federer returns the ball to Italy's Lorenzo Sonego on day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, July 5, 2021. Roger Federer plans to play at his hometown tournament in October when the Swiss Indoors is staged for the first time since 2019, organizers in Basel said Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Federer has not played competitive tennis since undergoing another knee surgery after losing in the Wimbledon quarterfinals last July. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File) (Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Roger Federer intends to return to tournament tennis after what will have been more than a year away from the tour by playing at the Swiss Indoors in October.

The event in Basel announced in a statement posted on its website on Tuesday that the 20-time Grand Slam champion “has officially entered the tournament and will appear on the entry list with the protected ATP ranking" of No. 9.

His agent, Tony Godsick, confirmed to The Associated Press that is Federer's plan.

Federer's first match there is scheduled for Oct. 25, according to the website.

The 40-year-old Swiss star has not played a competitive match since losing to Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-0 in the Wimbledon quarterfinals on July 7. Soon after that defeat, Federer had surgery to repair damage to his meniscus and cartilage in his right knee — the third time in a span of 1 1/2 years that knee was operated on.

Federer has won a men's record eight championships at the All England Club. He and Novak Djokovic are tied for the second-most overall major tennis titles won by a man; they trail Rafael Nadal, who has 21.

Federer said in an interview with a Swiss newspaper in November that he expected to miss Wimbledon this year — it starts on June 27 — and was not sure when, if ever, he might be able to play again at a high level, although he did "want to see one last time what I'm capable of as a professional tennis player."

In February, Federer and Nadal announced they were both planning to participate in the Laver Cup in London on Sept. 23-25.

That would mark Federer's return to action for the first time since last July — albeit not at a full-fledged tournament but at a team event founded by his management company.

Federer has won the Swiss Indoors trophy 10 times. The tournament will return this year after being called off in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Roger Federer Reportedly Makes Decision On Tennis Comeback

One of the greatest tennis players of all time finally has a set return date. Roger Federer will make his long-awaited return to the ATP Tour in late October when he plays the ATP500 Swiss Indoors tournament in Basel. He will play his first-round match on Oct. 25 and if...
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Roger Federer ‘looking forward to playing back home’ as he confirms tournament

Roger Federer has confirmed he will play at the Swiss Indoors tournament in October 2022 when it returns to the ATP tour after a two year break. Federer has been plagued with a knee injury for the last couple of years, which saw him play only one tournament, the Australian Open, in 2020 before taking a long break from the sport while undergoing double knee surgery.
TENNIS
The Spun

Phil Mickelson Announces Decision On His Golf Future

Lefty legend Phil Mickelson has reportedly made a decision on his golf future. Mickelson, 51, has signed up for two golf events, indicating he’s planning on returning to the sport. The lefty pro has applied to play in the first LIV Golf event series in London and the PGA Championship.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
The Associated Press

Djokovic can play at Wimbledon; no vaccination required

Novak Djokovic will be allowed to defend his title at Wimbledon, despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19, because the shots are not required to enter Britain, All England Club chief executive Sally Bolton said Tuesday. Djokovic, a 34-year-old Serb who is ranked No. 1, missed the Australian Open in January...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Former ATP ace praises Roger Federer's ability to...

After meeting in the duel for the title in 2006 and 2007, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer were again the players to beat in Monte Carlo in 2008. Nadal, three-time champion, defeated his great rival 7-5 and 7-5 in a hour and 43 minutes to prolong his reign in the Principality and achieve the 22nd consecutive victory in the first Masters 1000 on clay of the season.
TENNIS
Yardbarker

‘See you in Madrid,’ says Rafael Nadal as he confirms attendance

Rafael Nadal has confirmed he will play in his home tournament at the Madrid Open next month despite still recovering from a rib injury. The Spaniard sustained a rib stress fracture in his semi-final match against Carlos Alcaraz at Indian Wells in March and went on to lose the final against Taylor Fritz.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swiss Indoors#Grand Slam#Atp#The Associated Press#The All England Club
The Spun

Wimbledon Has Made A Decision On Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic will be allowed to compete at this summer’s Wimbledon tournament after All England Club confirmed that COVID-19 vaccinations won’t be required. Per Adam Shergold of the Daily Mail, Wimbledon chief executive Sally Bolton said there are COVID restrictions planned after the pandemic affected the past two events. That paves the way for the unvaccinated Djokovic to defend his 2021 title this July.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

'Rafael Nadal is extraordinary because...', says former ATP ace

In addition to Russia, Spain also placed two tennis players in the top ten of the ATP world rankings this week. This is obviously the champion and winner of 21 Slam titles Rafael Nadal and the phenomenon of the moment (and not only) Carlos Alcaraz, capable of winning the third trophy of the season in Barcelona and climbing to ninth place in the standings.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

'Novak Djokovic’s made progress and dug out...', says legend

Novak Djokovic met with old acquaintances in Belgrade. The Serbian Open final between Novak Djokovic and Andrey Rublev took place in the Serbian capital. The Russian prevailed in three sets: after winning the first set, the second set tiebreak let him down, temporarily putting the world number one on the line.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Bodo/Glimt boss, Roma goalkeeping coach banned for three games

April 28 (Reuters) - UEFA on Thursday suspended Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt's manager Kjetil Knutsen and Italian club AS Roma's goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos for three matches following their ill-tempered Europa Conference League match in Norway this month. Following their 2-1 quarter final first-leg defeat on April 7, the Italian side's...
UEFA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
88K+
Followers
99K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy