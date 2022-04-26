ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Milford, CT

New Milford PD: Car Prowler Nabbed Thanks To Resident's Call

By Jerry DeMarco
 2 days ago
Isaiah Ortiz Hayre Photo Credit: NEW MILFORD PD

A repeat offender with various recent addresses was caught trying -- and failing -- to break into cars thanks to a New Milford resident's call, authorities said.

Based on a description, Isaiah Ortiz Hayre, 28, was quickly spotted in the area of Greve Drive by Officer Daniel O'Neill around 12:30 a.m. Monday, April 25, Capt. Kevin Van Saders said.

Ortiz Hayre, most recently of Garfield, tried giving police a bogus name at first, Van Saders said.

He was familiar to police, however, having been arrested in several towns on a variety of charges the past decade, including burglary, credit card theft and identity theft.

A woman who was found waiting for Ortiz Hayre in a vehicle parked nearby was released without charges, the captain said. The vehicle was towed, he said.

Ortiz Hayre, meanwhile, was arrested on three counts of attempted burglary and one of hindering apprehension, and received several motor vehicle summonses, the captain said.

He remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

Keeping vehicles locked and calling police the instant you spot something unusual are the keys to protecting your and your neighbor's valuables, authorities said.

Remember to lock your vehicle and take the key fob no matter where you park or for how long and to always call police right away if you see someone or something suspicious. They'd rather prevent a crime or find it's nothing than end up being able to do no more than take a report from a victim.

