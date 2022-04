CENTER TWP, Pa. — Police in Center Township are searching for a man who they say stole a vehicle from a gas station after asking the victim for money. Authorities say a tall thin man with long hair approached the victim at the Sunoco convenience store on Pleasant Drive on April 22. He allegedly asked the victim for money stating that he had just “got out of rehab.” After the victim declined the suspect left the store, entered the victim’s vehicle and drove off.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO