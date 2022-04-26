ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Novak Djokovic allowed to compete at Wimbledon with COVID-19 vaccines not mandatory

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06SO7C_0fKVNoHo00
Novak Djokovic will get to compete at Wimbledon after all. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic was unable to defend his 2021 Australian Open crown after failing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Despite all indications pointing to Djokovic still being unvaccinated, it looks as if the 34-year-old will be allowed to compete in this summer's Wimbledon Grand Slam event and attempt to capture his fourth consecutive crown.

"The requirements set up do not include mandatory vaccination," All England Club (AELTC) CEO Sally Bolton said at a press conference on Tuesday, per ESPN senior writer Tom Hamilton. "It will not be a condition of entry for the championships this year."

Hamilton's report added that Wimbledon competitors will also be allowed to book their own accommodation, rather than staying together in the same hotel like they did in 2021. Before he plays at Wimbledon (beginning on June 20), Djokovic will try to defend his title in the 2022 French Open as well, which is scheduled to begin on May 15.

Djokovic said in February that he would opt out of future Grand Slam events with COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The Serbian is set to be replaced as the No. 1 men's singles player after falling to Jiri Vesely in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships in February.

A 20-time Grand Slam event victor, Djokovic made headlines last week when he criticized Wimbledon's ban of Belarusian and Russian players, calling the decision "crazy".

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Colts OC Marcus Brady: Matt Ryan fits offense like a glove

The Indianapolis Colts are slated to start the 2022 NFL season with a different starting quarterback for the fifth consecutive year . While newly acquired signal-caller Matt Ryan is certainly no spring chicken at almost 37 years old, Colts second-year offensive coordinator Marcus Brady is apparently already fully on board with the former MVP.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Financial World

ROGER FEDERER WILL COME BACK IN BASEL!

Roger Federer will play the Swiss Indoors Basel 2022! After two years of suspension due to the Covid 19 pandemic, Swiss Indoors Basel will officially return this year from 22 to 30 October. The tournament valid for the ATP 500, announced a sensational news a few minutes ago: the Swiss Maestro will also be present at the Basel tournament.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
Yardbarker

Browns may have to sacrifice draft pick or pay to trade Baker Mayfield?

It was said shortly after the Cleveland Browns surprisingly acquired star quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans last month that Cleveland may have to package a draft pick with signal-caller Baker Mayfield to get him off the books. He's owed $18.85M in fully guaranteed money for the 2022 season and clearly has no home in Northeast Ohio this spring.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Ja Morant leads Grizzlies to comeback win vs. Timberwolves in Game 5

The Memphis Grizzlies are up 3-2 in their first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves after another comeback victory. In Game 3, Memphis erased a 25-point deficit in the last 15 minutes to beat the Timberwolves. On Tuesday, Ja Morant scored 18 points in the fourth quarter to help Memphis erase a 13-point fourth quarter lead and get a 111-109 win in Game 5.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell had offseason 'clean-up' knee surgery

The San Francisco 49ers found quite a bargain when they selected running back Elijah Mitchell in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Per ESPN stats, Mitchell led the club with 963 regular-season rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns across 11 games as a rookie. However, the 23-year-old was beaten up throughout the fall and dealt with numerous injury issues, including a knee problem.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Australian#Aeltc#Espn#Serbian#Belarusian#Russian
Yardbarker

Shannon Sharpe says nobody wants Baker Mayfield

During Oklahoma's spring game this past Saturday, current Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield vowed to give "everything I have to wherever my next home is" as he looks for a fresh start in his NFL career. However, it was reported Monday that the Carolina Panthers are among teams not expected...
MAYFIELD, OH
Yardbarker

Grizzlies' Ja Morant named NBA's Most Improved Player

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant earned the NBA's Most Improved Player Award, the league announced Monday. Morant, 22, is the first Grizzlies player to win the award after earning All-Star honors during the 2021-22 season. Morant received 38 first-place votes for the award, while only a few points separated Dejounte Murray of the San Antonio Spurs and Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers for second place.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Report: Seahawks not 'overly eager' to trade for Browns' Baker Mayfield

It appears Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will have to wait until some point after the 2022 NFL Draft to learn the identity of his new football home. Mayfield has multiple things working against him this spring, specifically that he's owed a fully guaranteed $18.858 million for next season at a time when it's known he's surplus to requirements now that the Browns have Deshaun Watson atop their depth chart.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Mets score five runs in dramatic ninth inning to beat Cardinals

The New York Mets kept their hot start to the 2022 MLB season going Monday with a dramatic, come-from-behind win against the St. Louis Cardinals. Facing a 2-0 deficit in the ninth inning, the Mets scored their first run of the game when Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado threw what could've been the game-winning out over the head of first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek withdraws from Madrid Open with sore arm

It turns out the only thing that can slow women's world No. 1 Iga Swiatek down this spring is her own body. Per the official WTA website, Swiatek has withdrawn from this week's Mutua Madrid Open due to a right shoulder issue. The Associated Press (h/t ESPN) notes that Swiatek referred to the setback as a "fatigued" arm in a statement shared on Twitter.
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

31K+
Followers
35K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy