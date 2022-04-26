Novak Djokovic allowed to compete at Wimbledon with COVID-19 vaccines not mandatory

Novak Djokovic will get to compete at Wimbledon after all. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic was unable to defend his 2021 Australian Open crown after failing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Despite all indications pointing to Djokovic still being unvaccinated, it looks as if the 34-year-old will be allowed to compete in this summer's Wimbledon Grand Slam event and attempt to capture his fourth consecutive crown.

"The requirements set up do not include mandatory vaccination," All England Club (AELTC) CEO Sally Bolton said at a press conference on Tuesday, per ESPN senior writer Tom Hamilton. "It will not be a condition of entry for the championships this year."

Hamilton's report added that Wimbledon competitors will also be allowed to book their own accommodation, rather than staying together in the same hotel like they did in 2021. Before he plays at Wimbledon (beginning on June 20), Djokovic will try to defend his title in the 2022 French Open as well, which is scheduled to begin on May 15.

Djokovic said in February that he would opt out of future Grand Slam events with COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The Serbian is set to be replaced as the No. 1 men's singles player after falling to Jiri Vesely in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships in February.

A 20-time Grand Slam event victor, Djokovic made headlines last week when he criticized Wimbledon's ban of Belarusian and Russian players, calling the decision "crazy".