Be simple in bank capital, Bank of England tells global regulators

By Huw Jones
Reuters
 2 days ago
LONDON (Reuters) - The complex system of bank capital buffers could be radically simplified to encourage banks to keep lending in a downturn, Bank of England (BoE) Deputy Governor Sam Woods said on Tuesday.

As economies went into a tailspin during lockdowns to fight COVID-19 in 2020, banks were leery about tapping their buffers to keep lending, fearing a backlash from investors worried about fresh capital raising.

The Basel Committee of global regulators, whose members include the BoE, is looking at how to make buffers more usable after what happened during the pandemic.

Woods proposed a “Bufferati”, or more streamlined system for Basel to consider.

“My simple framework revolves around a single, releasable buffer of common equity, sitting above a low minimum requirement,” Woods told the City Week event in London.

“This would be radically different from the current regime,” Woods said. Regular stress testing of lenders would determine capital levels.

The prospect of countries getting on board is remote in the short to medium term, given the years it takes to make even incremental changes to Basel’s bank capital rules, which Britain is committed to applying as a global financial centre.

Basel’s latest batch of new rules are already being delayed by two years to 2023 in Britain and Europe.

“At the very least this might amuse my colleagues on the Basel Committee as they toil away on the serious business of evaluating the current model,” Woods said.

Regulators would work out for each bank its capital requirements, based on analysis of risks on the bank’s books, and the general macro economic climate, he said.

All thresholds, triggers and cliff-edges - a reference to consequences such as an automatic halt to dividend payments if a buffer falls below a certain level - could be replaced with a judgement-based “ladder of intervention”, he added.

#Bank Of England
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
Reuters

Abu Dhabi crude to head to Europe, replace Russian oil - sources

SINGAPORE, April 25 (Reuters) - A shipping unit of France's TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) has provisionally chartered a tanker to load Abu Dhabi crude in early May for Europe, the first such shipment in two years, according to traders and a shipping report on Monday. CSSSA, TotalEnergies' shipping arm, chartered suezmax tanker...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

