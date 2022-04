Extra credit? Steve Dackin ran the search for the vacant superintendent of public instruction position for months before he threw his name into the running. Laura Hancock obtained Ohio Department of Education emails that show he was among the first to see the applications of his competitors for the job, helped modify the job advertisement, among other tasks as vice president of the Ohio State Board of Education. This may have given him an edge his competitors lack and raises questions from a good government expert. This is the second time Dackin has applied for the job, the first being in 2011.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO