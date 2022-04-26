ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Lebanese cabinet orders military to investigate deadly migrant boat capsize

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c3vxC_0fKVNNeJ00
Lebanese army search for survivors after a boat capsized off the Lebanese coast of Tripoli overnight, near port of Tripoli, northern Lebanon April 24, 2022. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

BEIRUT, April 26 (Reuters) - Lebanon's cabinet ordered the military court on Tuesday to investigate the capsize of a migrant boat after colliding with a naval vessel giving chase, with at least six dead and dozens missing.

The boat carrying Lebanese and Syrian migrants sank off the coast near the impoverished northern city of Tripoli on Saturday night. The U.N. refugee agency said around 80 people were on board, including men, women and children.

Some 45 were rescued and six bodies recovered.

After a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Information Minister Ziad Makary announced the investigation order and also said Lebanon would seek international help to salvage the wreckage of the dinghy.

Lebanon is in the midst of an economic collapse that has plunged a large section of the population into poverty, leading to a growing number of people attempting the perilous sea journey towards Europe, mostly via Cyprus.

Many of those on board the vessel were from Tripoli, where funeral processions for six victims turned into displays of public anger at the authorities.

Several of the survivors have said that a Lebanese military vessel rammed the migrants' boat, leading it to sink.

The army has said the boat had left the Lebanese coast illegally and that the boat's captain had been trying to evade capture when the collision occurred.

Lebanon's military court is staffed by members of the army, and observers have in the past raised concerns about its independence.

Army Commander Joseph Aoun, the head of military intelligence and the head of Lebanon's navy attended Tuesday's cabinet session and gave a "detailed presentation of the facts of what happened with the boat," according to a tweet from Lebanon's presidency.

It also said that Prime Minister Najib Mikati, a billionaire tycoon who comes from Tripoli, had "great confidence in the army command and we are sure that it is keen to preserve the lives of all Lebanese and the credibility of the investigations."

Reporting by Timour Azhari; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Israel fires dozens of shells at Lebanon following rocket attack

April 25 (UPI) -- Israeli tanks fired dozens of artillery shells at targets in southern Lebanon early Monday in retaliation for a rocket launched from the neighboring Mediterranean country into northern Israel, officials said. The Israel Defense Force announced the attack in a statement, saying shells targeted "open areas" in...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Oman secures release of 14 foreigners held in Yemen -ministry

April 24 (Reuters) - Oman facilitated the release of 14 foreigners, including a British national, who were held in Yemen and transferred them from the Houthi-controlled Yemeni capital Sanaa to Muscat on Sunday, Oman's foreign ministry said. The people freed included a British man, his wife and child, seven Indian...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najib Mikati
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lebanese#Syrian#U N
Daily Mail

Jacinda Ardern finally steps up and sends Ukraine millions in weapons and ammunition on board a New Zealand air force plane

New Zealand is sending a cargo plane and 50 defence force personnel to bolster Ukraine's war effort against Russia. Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday announced the Kiwi government will also hand over $13 million worth of weapons, ammunition and high-tech satellite intelligence equipment. The prime minister previously refrained from supplying military...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Middle East
Daily Mail

Jihadist group in Mali says it has captured mercenary with Russia's notorious Wagner group which is also operating in Ukraine

A jihadist group fighting against the military junta in Mali claims to have captured a soldier from the shady Russian military group Wagner. Militants from the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM) said today that they captured the Wagner fighter during a battle in Ségou state, in the south of the country, earlier this month.
AFRICA
Reuters

Tigray forces leaving Ethiopia's Afar region, says spokesperson

NAIROBI, April 25 (Reuters) - Rebellious Tigrayan forces are completely withdrawing from the neighbouring region of Afar in Ethiopia, a spokesperson for the Tigrayan forces told Reuters on Monday, saying he hoped it meant that desperately needed food aid could finally pour into famine-hit Tigray. "Our forces have left all...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

413K+
Followers
320K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy