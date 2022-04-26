ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Announcement of major student loan overhauls and what it means for borrowers

By Sara Tewksbury
 2 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – For millions of borrowers with student loans, income-driven repayment plans have been a helpful tool in managing loan repayments.

A recent report shows that loan servicers were mismanaging the programs for decades, prompting the Biden administration to announce major overhauls to student loans.

Chartered Financial Consultant John Caserta breaks down what this means for borrowers.

Watch the video above for the full interview.

