Help your kids form good organization habits

(WGHP) — Today is National “Get Organized Day.”

This can be something that a lot of people struggle with.

Teaching your child how to get organized so that it feels like second nature as they grow up can save everyone a lot of headaches down the road.

Break tasks into chunks

Creating digestible chunks can keep kids from feeling overwhelmed. It can also show them that everything has a beginning, middle and end, which is a good way to think about tasks as you tackle them.

Make to-do lists

Once kids understand the steps involved in a task by breaking up into parts, creating a to-do list is an easy step.

These can be daily lists that include their normal homework and chores. You can put it somewhere that’s easy for them to see every day, and then they can get the satisfaction of checking off things as they complete them.

Time management

Managing time is essential to keeping things altogether. Keeping a calendar is a good step for big things. For small tasks, help them estimate how much time tasks will take. Then when they finish the task, ask them how long it took them. This can help them develop a sense of timing for the future.

Keep the workspace organized

Set aside a place at home where kids can work without disruption. Keep school supplies and other essentials in the area, but keep it free from distractions too.

Do a weekly cleanup

Make sure your kid isn’t stuffing everything in their backpack. Getting them to organize and purge their backpacks of anything old, and keeping important stuff in binders or folders, will help them start their week off better.

School supplies that find their way to the bottom of their bag can be put in better spots or left in their home study space.

Prepare for the day ahead

Have your kids pack their bags in the evening before bed. Make sure devices are charged and have them pick out their outfit for the next day, too. Developing these routines can keep them organized and help them feel secure and less anxious, cutting down on the morning rush.

Little organizational tricks can turn into daily habits, which will keep your kids on track as they grow.

