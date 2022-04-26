Pam Grier on her acting career, women's rights and being a lifelong learner

Warner Bros. is putting out a number of compelling blockbusters in the coming months, ranging from genre fare to emotional dramas. Elvis, the upcoming film directed and co-written by Baz Luhrmann, will seemingly be in the latter category, chronicling aspects of the storied life of musician and cultural icon Elvis Presley (Austin Butler). After surprising audiences with the first teaser trailer earlier this year, Elvis has a lot of anticipation surrounding it — something that will probably be built upon with Luhrmann's latest comments. ComicBook.com's Cam Bonomolo recently attended Warner Bros.' 2022 CinemaCon panel, where Luhrmann explained his approach to Elvis, and to Presley's role in the cultural tapestry of America.
