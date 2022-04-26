ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dance with friends: EDM DJs Deadmau5, Nero to perform in Buffalo

By Geoff Herbert
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you’re looking for a night of dancing with friends, mark your calendar for a Western New York show. Deadmau5 and Nero will perform at the Outer Harbor in Buffalo on Sept. 17 as part of the Mau5trap leader’s “We Are Friends” tour dates. Gates...

hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Brings Out 50 Cent To Perform "Many Men" In NYC

It's been a huge year for Lil Durk so far. He earned his first #1 album with 7220, which recently returned to the top spot. And the amount of support for his catalog is reflected in his live shows. The rapper is currently on a nationwide tour in support of his latest album, and he tapped in with many heavy hitters to join him on stage as guest appearances.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Complex

LL Cool J Announces Rock the Bells Festival f/ Ice Cube, Rick Ross, The Diplomats, Lil’ Kim, and More

LL Cool J has announced his new hip-hop festival Rock the Bells, which is set to take place in his native Queens, New York this summer. Featuring performances from LL himself as well as hip-hop heavyweights such as Ice Cube and Rick Ross, the Aug. 6 fest will be held at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens. Roxanne Shanté is hosting the event, named after LL’s iconic 1985 song of the same name. Other artists on the lineup include Fat Joe and Remy Ma, Jadakiss, N.O.R.E., Trina, Digable Planets, Lil’ Kim, and Scarface. Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, and Cam’ron will give a not-to-be-missed set as The Diplomats, and more performers will be revealed as the date nears.
QUEENS, NY
Variety

Anitta Wows Coachella With Wild, Sexy Set Starring Snoop Dogg, Saweetie and Lots of Booty

Click here to read the full article. Brazilian singer Anitta has been a superstar in Latin America for years but is only now making a concerted move on the U.S. — and that move got a big exclamation mark with her elaborate, wide-ranging and eye-poppingly sexy performance at the Coachella festival on Friday night. .@Anitta performs on the Coachella Stage during #Coachell Weekend 1. #ANICHELLA #anitta #SnoopDogg #saweetie @Anitta @SnoopDogg @Saweetie pic.twitter.com/dTZSLMf0ES — Jennifer Maher 📸 @ Coachella 2022 (@JCMaherPhoto) April 16, 2022 Musically, the 45-minute set featured a mind-boggling mixture of genres, emphasizing the Brazilian and Latin music that rose her to stardom,...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Ice Cube + More To Star In The D.O.C. Documentary

A documentary about rap legend The D.O.C. is premiering this summer, and it promises a heavyweight cast of Hip Hop stars. Directed by David Caplan, the aptly-titled The DOC chronicles the life and career of Tracy Lynn Curry, who rose to fame in the late ’80s and early ’90s as a platinum-selling rapper, songwriter for N.W.A, Dr. Dre, Eazy-E and others, and co-founder of Death Row Records.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mic

DJ Kay Slay evolved with hip-hop, and hip-hop evolved with him

“He used to be the King of the 3 Line, but now he's the DRAMA KING!”—a YouTube comment from 11 years ago. Over this past weekend, Keith Grayson, the Harlem native best known to hip-hop fans as DJ Kay Slay, died following a months-long battle with COVID-19. He was 55 years old. Famous — and infamous — for the deluge of mixtapes he hosted across three decades, which helped break new artists and served as neutral venues for feuding superstars, Grayson could trace his involvement in hip-hop from the genre’s beginnings in the late 1970s through its commercial breakthrough and dispersal onto the internet. In keeping with its spirit, his life and career are marked by reinvention and a persistent will.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Makes Fan "Drive The Boat" At Coachella After Party

Week two of Coachella kicked off headlining Billie Eilish with artists like 21 Savage, Giveon, Stromae, and others joining her. The highly anticipated music event is taking place in California, and thousands of fans are getting to experience their favorite celebs live. One rapper gave her supporters a show they...
CELEBRITIES
Syracuse.com

Syracuse music label started from the bottom, now has a recording studio

A new recording studio is officially open for business in downtown Syracuse. Venom Nation Records owner and CEO MarsaQuaon Thomas started from the bottom, hustling to promote local hip-hop artists out of his house for the past six years. In March, he expanded the music label’s footprint by opening 21 Studios on the third floor of the building at 800 N. Salina Street, a stone’s throw from where he grew up.
SYRACUSE, NY
loudersound.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Lil Durk & Gunna Join Tay Keith on New Single ‘Lights Off’: Listen

While Southside has recruited Future and Travis Scott on his new single ‘Hold That Heat‘, another big producer is also making his debut as a solo artist today. Tay Keith has joined forces with Gunna and Lil Durk for his new single ‘Lights Off’ which comes via his fresh partnership with Warner Music. The Memphis producer has collected as many as 25 RIAA-certified plaques on his way to becoming an A-list producer over the past few years, having produced for the likes of Drake, Beyonce, Miley Cyrus and more.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Rolling Loud Announces Inaugural Toronto Festival Headlined by Dave, Wizkid, and Future

In 2022, Rolling Loud will hold its first-ever festival in Canada and its fourth festival in four different nations. The Rolling Loud Toronto festival, which will be held in the most multiculturally varied city in North America, will feature headliners Future, WizKid, and Dave and a list of ultra-talented artists from around the world. On September 9th-11th, 2022, Rolling Loud Toronto will make its debut at Ontario Place, a beautiful venue on the beaches of Lake Ontario with views of the famed Toronto cityscape. On Friday, April 29th, at noon ET, tickets for Rolling Loud Toronto will go on sale.
CELEBRATIONS
hotnewhiphop.com

Mahalia Interpolates 50 Cent On "In The Club"

Mahalia is gearing up for something, following a string of singles, including "Simon Says" and "Letter To Ur Ex," the singer returns once more with "In the Club." Mahalia hasn't released an album since 2019's breakthrough Love & Compromise, although she did deliver a quarantine-friendly EP, Isolation Tapes in May 2020.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Today In Hip Hop History: Mobb Deep’s Classic ‘The Infamous’ LP Released 27 Years Ago

Much more successful than their debut, The Infamous is hailed a New York classic. Its gritty underground style is a staple in the hardcore movement going on at this time in New York. This album helped New York Hip Hop separate itself from the mediocre backpacker style that was popular a few years prior. Havoc and Prodigy‘s production shaped a new sound that could separate them from any NYC crime rhymer at the time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Complex

Universal Music Group Hit With Lawsuit for Sample in Kanye West’s 2010 Song “Power”

Universal Music Group has been hit with a lawsuit over Kanye West’s 2010 song “Power.”. The song samples King Crimson’s track “21st Century Schizoid Man,” with the progressive rock group claiming that UMG has been underpaying its streaming royalties, according to Variety. Declan Colgan Music Ltd, which owns the song’s original version, filed the lawsuit in the UK high court in March.
MUSIC
BET

Hip Hop Legends Gather To Mourn DJ Kay Slay in Harlem

A memorial for DJ Kay Slay was held this weekend at the famed Apollo Theater on Sunday—exactly one week after the legendary DJ lost his battle with COVID-19. According to a report from HipHopDX, Fat Joe, LL COOL J, Kool DJ Red Alert, Papoose, Melle Mel, 3rd Bass MC Pete Nice, Eric B., Busta Rhymes, Remy Ma, Van Silk, Art of Rap co-founder Mick Benzo and DJ Chuck Chillout were among the many hip-hop luminaries who attended the memorial alongside Kay Slay’s family and friends.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Meet The 23-Year-Old Artist Who Helped Write Ari Lennox’s ‘Pressure’

Following the song’s success, Jai’Len Josey is prepping her debut album. At the top of our conversation, Jai’Len Josey reflected on a career highlight she’ll never forget: earning her first Billboard Hot 100 entry. Ari Lennox’s hit song “Pressure,” co-written by Josey alongside Johnta Austin, Jermaine...
MUSIC
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Capitol Appoints Nick Steinhardt, Targa Sahyoun as Co-Leaders of Visual Creative

Click here to read the full article. Capitol Records has named Targa Sahyoun and Nick Steinhardt to post as senior VPs of creative for the label, co-leading its creative development. Sahyoun will be in charge of the label’s music video and visual content production for the label’s full roster, while Steinhardt will oversee its art direction, both based in the Capitol Tower in L.A. The move was announced Wednesday by Arjun Pulijal, the president of Capitol Label Group, who said, “I’ve been fortunate to work closely with Nick and Targa for many years, and I couldn’t be more thrilled that they...
MUSIC
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

