Dance with friends: EDM DJs Deadmau5, Nero to perform in Buffalo

“He used to be the King of the 3 Line, but now he's the DRAMA KING!”—a YouTube comment from 11 years ago. Over this past weekend, Keith Grayson, the Harlem native best known to hip-hop fans as DJ Kay Slay, died following a months-long battle with COVID-19. He was 55 years old. Famous — and infamous — for the deluge of mixtapes he hosted across three decades, which helped break new artists and served as neutral venues for feuding superstars, Grayson could trace his involvement in hip-hop from the genre’s beginnings in the late 1970s through its commercial breakthrough and dispersal onto the internet. In keeping with its spirit, his life and career are marked by reinvention and a persistent will.

