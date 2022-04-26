ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binge Watch Red Sox, Bruins Coverage Tuesday On NESN Networks

By Marcus Kwesi O'Mard
 2 days ago
The only way to watch Tuesday’s Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins games is by sticking with us. NESN networks will air and live stream both the Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Bruins versus Florida Panthers games in-full. Red Sox-Blue Jays coverage begins at...

WDEA AM 1370

Red Sox Place Kutter Crawford and Tanner Houck on Restricted List

The Boston Red Sox placed pitchers Kutter Crawford and Tanner Houck on the Restricted List prior to the series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada on Monday, April 25th. The 2 players are not vaccinated against COVID and are prohibited from entering Canada. They will not be paid or earn service time while on the restricted list.
Rays take series from Sox following dramatic win

April 25, 2022 - Six Tampa Bay Rays pitchers combined to throw nine innings without allowing a hit to the Boston Red Sox Saturday night, with the game tied 0-0 before extra innings. Things appeared to go downhill from there, as Boston’s Bobby Dalbec opened the 10th with a triple. The extra-base hit drove in automatic runner Jackie Bradley Jr. for a 1-0 Red Sox lead. Christian Vazquez then scored Dalbec with a sacrifice fly. Down 2-0 with two outs in the bottom of the 10th, Tampa Bay’s Taylor Walls reached first following a Boston throwing error that scored automatic runner Randy Arozarena. After Walls stole second, a slumping Kevin Kiermaier took a 3-1 pitch deep to right field for his first home run of the season and a 3-2 Rays victory. After the game, Kiermaier said it was his first walk-off homer at any level of baseball. Tampa Bay then beat Boston 5-2 on Sunday to take the series against their rivals, two games to one.
Christian Vázquez’s Arm Proving To Be Weapon For Red Sox Defense

The Boston Red Sox defense has looked far more capable than it did a year ago. One player who has had a strong showing early on this season is catcher Christian Vázquez. The Puerto Rican defensive star hosed down newly acquired Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Bradley Zimmer in the third inning on Tuesday, putting him in exclusive company early.
Why Rafael Devers Isn’t In Red Sox Lineup Vs. Blue Jays

When the Boston Red Sox revealed their starting lineup for Tuesday night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, it came with a little bit of a surprise. Third baseman Rafael Devers was absent from the starting nine and it will be the first game Devers hasn’t played in all season.
Bruce Cassidy Knows Panthers Will Be Good Test For Bruins In Final Week Of Season

The last week of the 2021-22 NHL regular season is upon us and the Bruins have a big test ahead of them in their final three games. Boston welcomes the Florida Panthers, who clinched the Atlantic Division, to TD Garden on Tuesday night. Florida just had its 13-game win streak snapped but still won nine of its last 10 games. It’s also worth noting the Panthers are averaging over four goals per game.
Bruins Score Two Goals In Six Seconds Against Panthers

As the saying goes, a good defense leads to a good offense. The Boston Bruins went down 1-0 early in Tuesday night’s game against the Eastern Conference-leading Florida Panthers. The Bruins then began their comeback eight minutes later following a save from Linus Ullmark. The save started an attack...
Sports
Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Defense Holds Off High-Flying Panthers

The Boston Bruins defeated the top-seeded Florida Panthers 4-2 on Tuesday night at TD Garden. The B’s defense came in clutch, holding the Panthers league leading offense to just three shots in the third period. Erik Haula and Taylor Hall both scored goals within six seconds of each other in the first period.
Bruins Notes: Boston’s Defense Helps Preserve Win Over Panthers

The Boston Bruins faced a tough challenge against the top team in the NHL, but they passed in front of the TD Garden faithful with a 4-2 victory on Tuesday night. The Florida Panthers came into Tuesday’s matchup with the best offense in the NHL, averaging 4.14 goals per game. That top offense got going with a Gustav Forsling goal at the 8:00 mark in the first period.
Taylor Hall Thinks Lack Of ‘Confidence’ Adds To Bruins’ Power Play Woes

Another game for the Boston Bruins, another empty showing on the power play. Despite the Bruins taking down the Florida Panthers, 4-2, on Tuesday night at TD Garden, Boston’s severe drought on the power play continued. The Bruins didn’t cash in on any of their three man-advantage opportunities in the contest and are now 0 for their last 36 on the power play.
How Bruins Plan To Approach Final Two Regular Season Games

With two games remaining in the regular season, the Boston Bruins are trying to strike the delicate balance of getting ready for the playoffs while also maintaining the team’s health. Following Boston’s 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night, coach Bruce Cassidy explained how the Bruins will...
Bruins’ Brad Marchand Wins This Love/Hate Vote In NHLPA Player Poll

NHL players love to hate Brad Marchand, yet they also would jump at the chance to play with him. So say the results of the 2022 NHLPA Player Poll, in which the Boston Bruins forward won the vote in the category “Which player do you least enjoy playing against, but would like to have on your team?” Marchand garnered 26% of the vote, beating Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid (18.3%), Washington Capitals villain Tom Wilson (10.7%) and other contenders by a comfortable margin.
