Lincoln, NE

LPS Music Festival Will Showcase Local Musicians

By Tom Stanton
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lincoln Public Schools Tri-M Music Honor Society chapters are teaming up to host the fourth annual LPS Music Festival on the practice fields south of East High School on Saturday, April 30, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The outdoor event will feature student performances from all six...

