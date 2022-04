NEW YORK -- A new poll is giving Gov. Kathy Hochul plenty to worry about.She currently has the lowest lowest job performance rating since she took office, and with crime continuing to soar, voters think the bail reforms she pushed through the Legislature simply wont work, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Monday.Web Extra: Click here to see the pollThe poll has energized governor Hochul's opponents, and with the primary just over two months away they smell blood in the water and are trying to capitalize on it.Hochul was roundly applauded by a hometown Buffalo crowd, where she talked about her budget."I feel like I just scored...

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO