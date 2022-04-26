ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two obvious potential candidates for Boston College athletic director

By Laura Berestecki
 2 days ago

With today's news that Pat Kraft will reportedly be heading to Penn State to be their next athletic director, speculation is sure to begin in earnest about who will replace him — and, more importantly, what qualities BC will look for in a replacement. With high turnover...

E! News

James Madison University Softball Star Lauren Bernett Dead At 20

James Madison University is honoring the life and legacy of Lauren Bernett. "Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes," a message posted to the Virginia school's website on April 26 read. "Lauren Bernett was a high-achieving member of our softball team and a great ambassador of JMU and our athletics program. She was a key member of our 2021 Women's College World Series team as a freshman catcher last year."
HARRISONBURG, VA
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Reportedly Ousted Monday

In a rather late move compared to the rest of the college basketball world, one school has decided to part ways with its head coach today. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Fairleigh Dickinson is set to part ways with head coach Greg Herenda. The Knights went just 4-22 this past year and finished dead last in the Northeast Conference. The news was later confirmed by Stadium.
HACKENSACK, NJ
CBS Sports

Dan Gavitt, Condoleezza Rice among top candidates for NCAA president after Mark Emmert's departure

The first issue for the next NCAA president: What is the association even going to look like for Mark Emmert's successor?. That's the key question in assembling a list of candidates to replace Emmert, who announced Tuesday that he's resigning effective June 2023. The NCAA he is leaving behind is in a bit of shambles. There must be some certainty before the next leader evaluates what they are getting into.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yale Daily News

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Dalila Eshe named head coach

Dalila Eshe will take over as the head coach of the Yale women’s basketball team, the Athletic Department announced Monday. Eshe will replace outgoing head coach Allison Guth, who left Yale to accept a position as the head coach at Loyola University Chicago. Eshe, who previously served as an assistant coach and recruiting director at Princeton, has no head coaching experience at the collegiate level, but has an impressive track record of success both as a player and a coach. She was a first-team All-SEC selection in her senior season at Florida in 2006 and played professionally for the Washington Mystics and Atlanta Dream in the WNBA for two years. Eshe, who was selected 25th in the 2006 WNBA Draft by the Seattle Storm, also played overseas for nine years.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Aspen Times

Aspen High School athletes come together for college signing ceremony for 10 students

Aspen High School usually has a handful of students sign on to play college athletics each year, but the 2022 graduating class may have reset the bar in terms of quantity. In one of the largest ceremonies of its kind in recent memory, the Skiers recognized 10 student-athletes on Wednesday inside the AHS gymnasium, students who will keep on competing in one sport or another after graduation.
ASPEN, CO
Greg Carvel
Herald Community Newspapers

Former South Side High School Cyclone becomes LIU women's soccer coach

Lucy Gillett has played goalkeeper for South Side High School and professionally with Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace in England. Now, after a season as an assistant coach with the LIU women’s soccer team, she is ascending to the helm as head coach of the Sharks. Gillett...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yale Daily News

GOLF: Bulldogs cap off Ivies with honors￼

It was a busy weekend for Yale’s varsity golf teams. On Friday, the men’s squad traveled to Purchase, New York where they won the Ivy League Men’s Championship for the 21st time. Ben Carpenter ’25 won the Bulldogs’ third straight individual title, while men’s head coach Colin Sheehan ’97 earned his second consecutive Ivy Coach of the Year distinction.
NEW HAVEN, CT

