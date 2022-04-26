ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

Boone PD Takes Part In ALE OP

By Aikman Chambers
Go Blue Ridge
 2 days ago

The Boone Police Department was one of multiple law enforcement agency's involved in the Alcohol Law Enforcement Agency's Statewide Operation on Friday night. ALE special agents charged 259 people for alcohol, drug,...

Boone, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Boone, NC
