JetBlue president: ‘We let our crew members and our customers down in April’

By Kristi Palma
Boston
 2 days ago

The airline is working to "restore trust in JetBlue."

A JetBlue airplane at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. The Associated Press

It has been a challenging month for JetBlue.

The airline has been plagued by cancellations and delays, which has frustrated travelers at Logan International Airport and resulted in an apology by the airline to customers.

JetBlue is Logan Airport’s largest carrier.

“As the aviation industry has rebounded from the historic impact of COVID-19, airlines have faced ongoing challenges this year from the Omicron wave, staffing ramp up, attrition, weather events, and air traffic control delays,” wrote the airline in a press release.

As a result, though the airline expects a “record-breaking summer,” it will reduce its summer flying schedule by more than 10 percent from its original plan. JetBlue originally planned to grow capacity this year by 11 to 15 percent compared to 2019, but will instead grow zero to five percent. A reduced schedule will add more “buffer room” throughout the day.

“We want customers who love the JetBlue experience to have confidence we will deliver it to them this summer,” Joanna Geraghty, the airline’s president and chief operating officer, said in a statement. “We let our crew members and our customers down in April, and we must perform better. The investments we’re making will help reduce delays and cancellations during the busiest travel period.”

Besides reducing its summer flying schedule, the the airline will also focus on hiring and training more staff, including pilots; reduce customer support call volume and hold times; be proactive with aircraft maintenance efforts; and work on facilities/infrastructure readiness.

The airline said it has experienced a record number of calls into its customer support center and has hired more than 1,100 customer support employees and expects to have its largest ever customer support team in place this summer.

“Many customers have been waiting for two years to travel again, and our goal this summer is to offer an incredible experience,” Geraghty said in the statement. “Unfortunately, weather and air traffic control delays will always be part of air travel, and we are doing everything we can to manage them better for our crew members and customers. Our plan makes responsible investments to prepare us for these challenges and restore trust in JetBlue.”

