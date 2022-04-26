ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

New bond hearing set for former American Idol contestant Caleb Kennedy in felony DUI death case

By Bob Montgomery, Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
 2 days ago
Former American Idol contestant Caleb Kennedy will get a new chance to be released from jail at a bond hearing set for 9:30 a.m. Thursday in General Sessions Court before 7th Circuit Court Judge Grace Gilchrist Knie.

Kennedy, 17, of Roebuck, has been in Spartanburg County Detention Center since the Feb. 8 death of Larry Duane Parris, 54, of Pacolet. Parris was run over by Kennedy's pickup truck and was under the influence of marijuana at the time, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

He is charged with felony DUI resulting in death. If convicted, he could face up to 25 years in prison.

Previous attempts by Kennedy's attorney Ryan Beasley of Greenville to obtain bond were rejected pending results of a toxicology test from the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Last week, Beasley said he received the results, and asked for a new bond hearing on Thursday, April 28.

Seventh Circuit Solicitor Barry Barnette said Kennedy was under the influence of marijuana, having smoked it from a vape pen prior to the accident.

Beasley said Kennedy was also under the influence of the prescription drug Prozac. Barnette said alcohol was not involved.

Kennedy, a student at Dorman High School, advanced last May to the Top 5 on the reality TV series "American Idol."

He then left the show after a social media post surfaced, showing Kennedy in a Snapchat post seated beside someone wearing what appears to be a Ku Klux Klan Hood. Kennedy's family said the video was recorded when he was 12 years old.

Contact Bob Montgomery at bob.montgomery@shj.com. Please support our coverage of Spartanburg County with a digital subscription.

Comments / 7

Teresa Owens
1d ago

He should be able to get a bond,if the others that have been arrested with a dui causing death,can get bonds and there have been 2 since his arrest.

Reply(2)
4
