ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Citadel Credit Union Appoints Michael Aileo as Chief Human Resource Officer

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zAeVz_0fKVJrpb00
Michael Aileo.Image via Citadel Credit Union.

Citadel Credit Union has appointed Michael Aileo as Chief Human Resource Officer.

Bringing more than 35 years of human resource experience, Aileo joins Citadel from The PFM Group in Philadelphia, where he served as Managing Director of Human Resources. Previously, he served as the Human Resource Director at PricewaterhouseCoopers for 20-plus years.

At Citadel, Aileo will be responsible for planning and managing human resource strategies, employee relations and engagement, payroll administration, employment compliance, and recruiting and retention.

“I’m thrilled to join the Citadel team and contribute to the growth by adding fresh talent from across the region,” said Aileo. “We’re focused on identifying and attracting diverse and inclusive talent that will contribute to our success. We plan to build strength together with our employees as we look to connect them to our organization, members, and community while offering benefits that allow them to feel secure about their career and well-being.”

Citadel has more than 500 employees and has been certified as a Great Place to Work four years in a row by the analysts at Great Place to Work, which collects and analyzes data from a survey of Citadel’s employees each year.

Learn more about Citadel Credit Union.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Tapestry Names David Casey Chief Inclusion and Social Impact Officer

Click here to read the full article. Tapestry Inc. has named David Casey chief inclusion and social impact officer. He begins the newly created position on May 16.  Casey will be tasked with overseeing Tapestry’s equity, inclusion and diversity strategy, reporting jointly to Joanne Crevoiserat, the firm’s chief executive officer, as well as Sarah Dunn, Tapestry’s global human resources officer. Casey will also lead social impact efforts by way of advocacy, philanthropy and volunteerism across the entire company, which includes the Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman brands. More from WWD'Selling Sunset' Season 5 Fashion Breakdown: PHOTOSA Look at Gigi Hadid's Best...
BUSINESS
BUCKSCO.Today

Join DeSales University for Free Cyber Security & Digital Forensics Conference on Friday, April 29

Join DeSales University for Free Cyber Security & Digital Forensics Conference on Friday, April 29. The events runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will be presentations about cyber security and digital forensics provided by industry experts. Participants will learn about current threats, how to defend themselves, and how digital forensics can be used in investigations.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Freethink

Introducing the Beautiful Minds competition on innovating higher education

How can we innovate education systems to prepare people to succeed in the rapidly evolving workforce? That’s the driving question at Lumina Foundation. Founded in 2000, Lumina Foundation is working toward the ambitious goal of helping 60% of adults in the US obtain a quality credential by 2025 — a benchmark that labor economists say the country needs to hit in order to meet shifting social and economic demands.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Business
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Delaware County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. DELCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. DELCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Delaware County.

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy