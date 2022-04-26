Immaculata’s Dr. William Carr Named Top Music Teacher by Steinway & Sons

Dr. William Carr. Image via Immaculata University.

Dr. William Carr, professor of music and piano at Immaculata University, has been named one of the Top Music Teachers for 2021 by Steinway & Sons.

It’s the fourth time he’s earned the honor.

“To be recognized by Steinway & Sons over the years as one of the best teachers in the United States is a tremendous honor that I do not take for granted,” said Carr.

Carr studied piano at the Juilliard School with Adele Marcus, as well as at Temple University, and he earned his doctorate in piano at the Catholic University of America with Marcus. He continued his piano studies in Germany and Austria with concert pianist, Paul Badura-Skoda.

In 2005, he was named a Steinway Artist, a prestigious title that recognizes the most exceptional music performers in the world.

With a doctorate in piano and a master’s in international business relations from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, Carr uses his unique training in both disciplines to offer corporate seminars on creativity to schools of business and Fortune 500 companies.

He has given these seminars at Columbia University, Dartmouth College, the Wharton School, and at more than 30 corporations in the U.S. and abroad. He has taught at Immaculata for more than 25 years, and in 1998, he was honored as the first recipient of the Lindback Distinguished Teaching Award.