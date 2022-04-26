ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead marry at intimate wedding

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
April 26 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead have married.

Page Six reported Monday that McGregor, 51, and Winstead, 37, married at an intimate wedding at their Los Angeles home over the weekend.

People said the wedding was a small event for "family and close friends."

"They had an outdoor ceremony. It was lovely and joyful," a source said. "They are an adorable couple. They are pretty low-key and like their canyon life. They often hike and go to the beach."

McGregor and Winstead met on the set of Fargo Season 3 in 2016.

Winstead split from her husband Riley Stearns in May 2017 after seven years of marriage, while McGregor filed for divorce from wife Eve Mavrakis in January 2018 after 22 years of marriage.

McGregor and Winstead welcomed their first child together, son Laurie, in June 2021. McGregor also has four daughters, Clara, 26, Jayman, 20, Esther, 20, and Anouk, 11, with Mavrakis.

McGregor and Winstead will both star in upcoming Disney+ series set in the Star Wars universe. McGregor will reprise Obi-Wan Kenobi in a new series of the same name, while Winstead will join Rosario Dawson in Ahsoka.

