That's 'sun' gesture! Maryland dedicates 130 acres of sunflowers to Ukraine

By 7News Staff
WJLA
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Monday that it will dedicate its sunflower plantings to the people of Ukraine this spring....

