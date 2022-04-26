ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

During Derby season, let’s work to stop horses from being slaughtered in Canada, Mexico

By Chris McCarron
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 2 days ago

The slaughterhouse is no way to end the life of a horse.

As a Hall of Fame jockey who has won Triple Crown races, including the Kentucky Derby, I have been fortunate to have felt the power, grace, and determination of racehorses as they fly across the finish line. While some of them receive the support and training they need to transition to new lives once their racing careers have ended, others are not so fortunate. To my mind, the most shocking case was that of Ferdinand, a champion Thoroughbred who won the 1986 Kentucky Derby and 1987 Breeders’ Cup Classic, was named the 1987 Horse of the Year, and retired as the sport’s fifth leading earner of all time. He became a stud in 1989and was sold to a breeding farm in Japan in 1994. After his career as a stallion, he was slaughtered – much to the shock of the racing world.

Unbeknownst to many, every year, tens of thousands of American horses are trucked to Canada and Mexico to be brutally slaughtered, their meat consumed by foreign diners. The slaughtering process itself is grossly inhumane, due to the animals’ anatomy and their instinctive flight response that triggers them to try to escape from danger.

On top of that, the horses endure long, punishing transport to the slaughterhouse without adequate rest, veterinary care, food or water, and some die during that awful journey.

These horses were not intended to become someone’s food and the vast majority have been administered a variety of both legal and illegal drugs that are prohibited for use in animals destined for human consumption.

Ferdinand and horses like him were on my mind when I joined like-minded individuals in the horse racing industry to help pass the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act in late 2020. We who love racehorses and the sport are obliged to support the new doping, medication control and racetrack safety standards mandated by the legislation because it will make racing safer for both horses and jockeys.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lZOSe_0fKVJ0Zh00
Hall of Fame jockey Chris McCarron was the grand marshal of Lexington’s St. Patrick’s Day parade. Photo by Pablo Alcala | Staff Lexington Herald-Leader

Ending horse slaughter would be a proper next step in restoring our compact with racehorses. Although Congress has annually passed legislation prohibiting the domestic slaughter of horses, there is no law to prohibit the export of American horses abroad to be slaughtered for human consumption, so a predatory horse slaughter industry continues to operate across our borders in Canada and Mexico. The Save America’s Forgotten Equines (SAFE) Act H.R.3355/S.2732 would bring an end to all of that, and it speaks to the resolve of American horse racing’s leadership that The Jockey Club, The Breeders’ Cup, the New York Racing Association, The Stronach Group, the National Thoroughbred Racing Association, all stand in strong support.

What is needed to get this crucial bill over the finish line is increased public awareness and support. I urge racing fans and all animal lovers to contact their U.S. representative and senators with the message that they abhor horse slaughter, and they vote – and urge those legislators to pass the SAFE Act in this Congress. It is a matter of life and death for our beloved equine companions.

Chris McCarron is a retired Hall of Fame jockey who twice won the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes. He also founded the the North American Racing Academy which is part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System .

Comments / 0

Related
Augusta Free Press

Top favorite horses for the 2022 Kentucky Derby

The famous annual Kentucky Derby is one of the things horse race fans look forward to since it is the only time they can see the derby lineup that prepared this competition the most. For this year’s 2022 Kentucky Derby, there are horses that you must check out. White...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
City
Canada, KY
Local
Kentucky Pets & Animals
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Pets & Animals
Lexington, KY
Lifestyle
CBS LA

Second horse dies in 2 days at Santa Anita Park

Another racehorse died Tuesday after suffering a training injury at Santa Anita Park marking the track's fifth horse death this year and the second in two days.Cayton Kid, a 4-year-old filly owned by Huston Racing Stables and Kyle Ferraro, died after suffering a training injury at the Arcadia track.The filly, trained by Gary Stute, had seven starts and one first-place finish in her career on April 10.On Monday, a 3-year-old filly named Magnolia suffered what was described as a "musculoskeletal" injury and was euthanized, according to the California Horse Racing Board and the track.Track officials noted that the number of fatalities is a sharp dropoff from 2019 when 42 horses died at the facility.Last year, 12 horses died at the Arcadia track and 17 horses died the year before. Of the deaths that occurred at the track this year, four occurred during training and one happened during a race.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Mccarron
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
Mashed

How To Make An Oaks Lily, The Official Cocktail Of The Kentucky Oaks

Get your floppy hats, bowties, and fascinators ready! Each May, as spring is in full swing in the U.S., people from all over the world travel to Louisville, Kentucky to watch 20 horses and jockeys race to the finish line. The tradition has been embedded in American culture since it began in 1875, according to the event's official website.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame#Kentucky Derby#American
CBS LA

Horse dies after training injury at Santa Anita Park

A 3-year-old filly died Monday after suffering a training injury at Santa Anita Park marking the track's fourth horse death this year.Magnolia suffered what was described as a "musculoskeletal" injury and was euthanized, according to the California Horse Racing Board and the track.In 2021, 12 horses died at the Arcadia track. The year prior, 17 horses died and 42 died the year before that. Of the deaths that occurred at the track this year, three occurred during training and one happened during a race.The most recent death was on April 17, when Royally Command, a 4- year-old filly, was injured during a race.
ARCADIA, CA
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
246
Followers
87
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy