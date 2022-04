What makes this year's NFL Draft so intriguing for the Minnesota Vikings is that we don't know exactly what to expect from first-time general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. Ever since he was hired, Adofo-Mensah has talked about how everything the Vikings do centers around collaboration. In preparation for this year's draft, he's worked closely with dozens of people on the personnel side of things and on the team's coaching staff, with head coach Kevin O'Connell obviously at the top of that list.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO