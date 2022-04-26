ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fury over council plans to 'line River Cam with GOLD' as campaigners say public art sculpture costing up to £150,000 is an 'obscene waste of money'

By Matt Powell For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Plans to line part of the bank of the River Cam, in Cambridge with a gold-coloured metal artwork at a cost of up to £150,000 has drawn fierce criticism from locals.

A campaign group, Friends of the Cam, says the river 'does not need gold bling' to enhance its natural beauty.

The group, which wants to restore the health of the river, has gained hundreds of signatures for a petition opposing the public art.

Called 'Selvedge', the glinting structure, designed by local artist Caroline Wright, would see a 50-metre stretch of the riverbank at Sheep's Green covered in gold-coloured metal.

Comments on the petition call the sculpture 'pointless and unsightly', with others such as Ros Sinclair saying it: 'Is an obscene waste of money and will spoil something beautiful.'

Tony Booth, meanwhile, felt that it is: 'an absurd waste of money and an insult to the people of Cambridge who deserve better in the name of public art.'

Odile Martin believes the design is 'totally inappropriate for the location.'

It has also been criticised for being ill be 'about as far away as it could be' from communities which could benefit from extra funding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bgBz0_0fKVHWYs00
A golden public art sculpture which may be built along the banks of the River Cam (pictured), in Cambridge, has drawn large amounts of criticism from residents who are angry at the money being spent on it
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGWur_0fKVHWYs00
The 50m stretch of the bank on Sheep's Green could be covered in 'an undulating golden wave'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=429Ow2_0fKVHWYs00
The sculpture is planned to be installed along the riverbank in Sheep's Green, Cambridge (pictured)

The sculpture is part of a programme of events and activities for local people, called the 'To The River' project, which has already had £120,000 allocated to it.

Cambridge City Council says the funding has been 'secured specifically' for public art projects, through Section 106 developer contributions – money paid to the city council by developers.

Labour council leader Cllr Anna Smith said that the money had to be used for public art and if it was not used then it would have to be returned to the developers.

Though more than 330 people have now signed a Change.org petition to stop the sculpture being built - although it already has undergone public consultation.

Part of the petition reads: 'The Cam does not need to be "enhanced" with 50m of gold decoration along the river bank at Sheep's Green nature reserve as Friends of the Cam and many other groups and individuals wrote in response to the public consultation.

'Please join in our call to the city council to ensure that no money is wasted on this vanity project and that there is now a genuine consultation on what would really be of benefit to the people of Cambridge.'

Councillor Mairéad Healy said many people criticising the ‘To the River’ proposals were mainly middle class.

She said: 'A lot of the things I have seen in the media and a lot of the criticism is predominantly coming from white, middle class people.

'It upsets me a bit because I know that a lot of the people who have been involved with the consultations have been people from working class backgrounds.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K31WG_0fKVHWYs00
The River Cam is a popular location for tourists to visit and enjoy a punting tour (pictured)

Cambridge City Council say on their website that they hope to unveil the artwork as part of World Rivers Day in September, but add that it is subject to planning permission and the consent of Conservators of the River Cam and the Environment Agency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3843yw_0fKVHWYs00
Caroline Wright (pictured) has been the artist in residence for the River Cam since 2018

The council describe the work as being 'an undulating golden wave flowing in, out and over the riverbank' that will be etched with a Cambridge Lace pattern, 'paying homage to the female influences on the river'.

The artist Caroline Wright was appointed by the council to be an artist in residence for the River Cam in 2018 and has helped 'celebrate and promote' the story of the River Cam and how it has shaped the city of Cambridge.

A Green Party councillor spoke to the Cambridge Independent about the planned artwork, she said: 'The proposed location – Newnham – is about as far away as it could be from communities, like Abbey, who would benefit the most from this huge amount of funding.

'The numerous residents who raised concerns about this ahead of and during the meeting have had them ignored, when we should be welcoming everyone and their contributions, and making decisions collaboratively.'

