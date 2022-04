Rocky Mount, N.C. — A mother and her boyfriend, both charged with manslaughter in the deaths of her two children, were out on bond Monday after a brief court appearance. A prosecutor asked the judge to review the $100,000 unsecured bonds issued for 21-year-old Zharia Noel and 21-year-old Ahmene Butler, calling the amount "unusually low" based on the severity of their charges.

ROCKY MOUNT, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO