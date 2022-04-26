Disease management is key even with good prices (Part 1)

Sustainable and precision agriculture practices are essential to meet the global food demand with minimal impact on soil, air and water. In the present study, nanofertilizers of nitrogen and zinc was used with the organic farming practice under field condition for the cereal i.e. wheat, pearl millet, and oil seed crops i.e. mustard, sesame. The field trial was compared with chemical fertilizer based agricultural settings. A total of 160 field demonstrations were conducted at two locations: Khaliyawas (28.19Â° N, 76.76Â° E) and Khatawali (28.22Â° N, 76.76Â° E) of Haryana, India with a total area of 1225 acre and randomized block design. It was found that an average yield was recorded 5.35% higher in wheat, 24.24% higher yield in sesame, 4.2% higher in pearl millet and 8.4% higher yield in mustard by applying nanofertilizers of nitrogen and zinc along with the organic farming practice. The increased yield corroborated with the development parameters of plants such as wheat tillers, ear head length of pearl millet, capsule number per plant in sesame and siliquae number per plant in mustard. The trial observation suggests that the fields with applied organic manure, bio-fertilizer and nanofertilizers in combination resulted in higher yield and better plant growth performances when compared to the fields under conventional chemical fertilizer practice. The results suggest that the intervention of nanotechnology along with organic farming practice can help in minimizing the mass volume requirement of conventional chemical fertilizer while improving crop production.

