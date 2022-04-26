Wawa Still Has Eye on City of Philadelphia in Expansion Plans

Making Wawa hoagies for Philadelphia's 2019 Wawa Welcome America Festival. Image via Wawa Welcome America Facebook page.

There have been some high-profile Wawa store closings in the city of Philadelphia but that doesn’t mean Wawa still doesn’t have a presence there, says CEO Chris Gheysens.

Wawa’s landmark location at Broad and Walnut streets closed, along with an outpost at 9th and South Streets, writes Laura Smythe for Philadelphia Business Journal.

“We have closed some stores and I think it’s a reflection of, in some cases, bad site location. Others [it’s] just the business, the environment there wasn’t for us,” Gheysens said. “It has, to be clear, gotten more challenging to operate a business in the city. That’s no surprise.”

Now they’re looking at opening stores with gas pumps on the outskirts of Center City.

Wawa success stories in the city include 1602-04 S. Delaware Ave., a “stadium” store at 2600 Penrose Ave, and two flagship stores at 12th and Market streets and 6th and Chestnut streets.

Stores around the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel campuses have also done well. Pre-pandemic, the Drexel store had the highest food service in the chain, he said.

Wawa also likes its smallest store with the walk-up window at 16th and Randstead.