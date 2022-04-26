ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Penn State Brandywine student leaders honored at ceremony

 2 days ago

Dana HallahanImage via Bill Tyson, Penn State Brandywine.

Penn State Brandywine students who offered leadership and service this year on campus were honored at a ceremony April 18.

The annual leadership awards program highlights the achievements of students involved with clubs, student government and campus programs.

Dana Hallahan, a junior biology major, received the Eric A. and Josephine S. Walker Award. This award recognizes undergraduate students whose outstanding qualities of character, scholarship, leadership, and citizenship have been directed into programs and services that have positively influenced fellow students and have contributed to the prestige and well-being of their campus and Penn State at large.

Hallahan has been a Lion Ambassador since fall 2019 and is in her second year as president of the group. She offers tours to prospective students and their families and is present to assist at many campus events.

She is the events co-chair of the Brandywine Events and Activities Support Team, where she helps to plan and organize campus events.

Hallahan also has been an orientation leader, a Lion Guide peer mentor and a member of the academic integrity committee.

 “Dana’s impact has been far-reaching and she has positively influenced a wide range of people — from leading clubs to touring prospective students,” wrote her nominator. “She is engaged in campus activities that support other students and the campus as a whole.”

Individual leadership awards were presented to the following students who demonstrated leadership qualities and contributed to student life:

  • Laila Boujida
  • Jessica Gore
  • Dana Hallahan
  • McKenna Loney
  • Himani Vommi

 Group leadership awards were presented to the following student organizations that have worked together to enhance the experience of other students on campus:

  • Brandywine Music Association
  • Multicultural Club
  • Paws & Claws

 Student Affairs recognized the leaders of the Brandywine Events and Activities Support Team (BEAST):

  • Dana Hallahan, events co-chair
  • Himani Vommi, administrative co-chair

Residence Life presented the following awards:

  • Resident Assistant Program of the Year: Orchard Hall RA Team for Squid Games
  • Residence Life Faculty/Staff Partner of the Year: Roxann Gariffo, Health Services

Brandywine’s Center for Ethics and Civic Engagement honored its student interns, who exemplify the virtue of good citizenship, enrich the lives of those who are vulnerable to help themselves, and devote themselves to sustained and selfless voluntary service:

  • Angel Asomugha
  • Brisa Luzzi Castro
  • Jannat Chowdhury
  • Naimah Dristi
  • Alan Farrow
  • McKenna Loney
  • Roshni Ohi
  • Reina Ramos
  • Nuzhat Tasmim

Student Affairs recognized the following students for their involvement with the Student Government Association (SGA):

  • Nicole Jimenez, 2021-22 president
  • Matthew Wickel, 2021-22 vice president
  • Samantha Loney, chair of the student-initiated fee committee

Jessica Gore and Ny’keh Saunders were inaugurated as the SGA president and vice president for 2022-23.

Find out more about Penn State Brandywine.

ABOUT

DELCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Delaware County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. DELCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. DELCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Delaware County.

 https://delco.today/

